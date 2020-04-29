ONTARIO, Calif., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broco Rankin® is pleased to announce the opening of its new web store, shopbroco-rankin.com, for online ordering of key popular Broco Rankin products. The new store initially offers more than 50 products from the Broco Underwater, Tactical, Industrial and Rankin Hardfacing lines of business, as well as Accessories.
Shopbroco-rankin.com offers retail purchase for the first time of Broco Military, Tactical and Fire forced entry products, including torch kits, saw sets, Jimmy™ pry bars, Ultimate Breaching Tools (UBT), Enforcer door rams, bulletproof backpacks and new Tactical Breaching Gloves. Broco Underwater features cutting torches and exothermic cutting rods, and underwater welding stingers and electrodes.
Available Broco Industrial products include the A-20 Torch Kit featuring the world renowned Broco Exothermic Cutting Torch and Broco Prime-Cut exothermic cutting rods. Rankin Hardfacing offers Ranite® hardfacing electrodes, Ranomatic® hardfacing wires, the Rankin® Manual Vibratory Carbide Feeder and bulk tungsten carbide in multiple sizes.
"We are excited to open this new web store for online ordering of our best-selling Broco Rankin products," said Richard Ferry, president of Broco Rankin. "This is a first for us. We have had many requests for retail sales over the years and are now taking our first steps beyond the traditional distributor network to reach more potential customers and end-users."
The new web store will feature sales with special pricing throughout the year. All sales are limited to the United States only at this time. For a complete list of Broco Rankin products, please visit www.broco-rankin.com. Customers can still call Broco Rankin Customer Relations at 800.845.7259 for questions, product availability and distributor and bulk purchase pricing.
"The company will continue to support its worldwide distribution network and the web store is viewed as a channel of convenience for those buyers not able to purchase directly from an authorized dealer. We also plan to include additional products in the store in the future. This is an exciting time for us," concluded Ferry.
For more information about the Broco Rankin web store, and any Broco Rankin products, please call 909.483.3222, 800.845.7259, visit www.broco-rankin.com, or contact Margaret McCallister at 238938@email4pr.com.
The Broco Rankin family of companies is based in Ontario, California. Broco, Inc. engineers and manufactures Military, Tactical and Fire forced entry and rescue and repair products, underwater cutting and welding equipment, and industrial exothermic cutting and welding products. Rankin Hardfacing, PMA Protective Metal Alloys, and Chamberlain Security are part of Rankin Industries, Inc. which designs and manufactures buildup, hardfacing and specialty nickel alloy products.