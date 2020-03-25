SALT LAKE CITY, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions, Inc., provider of a cloud-based integrated freight management ecosystem platform, announced today that many of its customers are successfully operating entirely remotely using its Omni-TMS™ Platform.
This follows EKA's announcement yesterday of its special Omni-TMS® platform offer to Brokers who wish to operate their business partly or entirely remotely: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eka-solutions-announces-tms-offer-for-brokers-to-operate-their-business-entirely-remotely-301028725.html?tc=eml_cleartime
"In this uncertain time and though many of our operations are in 'Shelter in Place' locations, EKA Omni-TMS™ is a platform that allows us to continue to create and maintain our brokerage, agent, and digital marketplace while keeping our associates connected, even at home and remotely," said Ryan Farrell, President and CFO for Wilsons Logistics, Inc. "EKA has helped define our digital solutions and allowed us to deploy our network to our customers, drivers, and carriers in the most efficient manner."
"So, was it hard to tell everyone to not come to the office because of the pandemic? Yes, because we're all used to what we're all used to. But, did I worry about our business? Or about taking care of our customers? No," said Brian Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder, Proserv Logistics, "because we've got the best people, and the EKA Omni-TMS™ platform does everything we need it to. And they're building new features in all the time to help us operate at peak business performance."
"EKA is a cloud-based distributive platform," said David Buhl, COO and Co-Founder, ProServ Logistics. "Its security protocols are second to none, but it allows our people - and trusted partners - single sign-on access - and, to operate entirely remotely."
About EKA
EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight management, dFEMX®, ecosystem platform to manage all the customer's freight businesses including freight exchange and third-party services. As part of dFEMX® Offering, EKA provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni-TMS® for - Virtually – Everyone. EKA Omni-TMS™ is designed to transform the transportation and logistics industry. It empowers small, medium and large size broker, carrier and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. With real-time information, EKA Omni-TMS® enables brokers, carriers and shippers to provide visibility and transparency as they fluidly trade across an expanding and verified network with key, trusted partners. For more information about EKA, visit: https://www.go-eka.com.
About Wilson Logistics
Wilsons Logistics, Inc., is a multi-modal transportation and logistics service provider offering multiple capacity solutions through its agent, brokerage, and freight network while operating more than 1,000 company owned trucks. Wilson Logistics is based in Springfield, MO with terminals and operations in MO, TX, MT, WA, OR, and CA. visit: https://www.wilsonlogistics.com
About ProServ Logistics
ProServ Logistics is a customer-centric non-asset-based 3PL focusing on the North American supply chain. It provides truckload, less-than-truckload and expedited transportation management services to meet customer's needs for timeliness, transparency and overall excellence in their supply chain. Based in Eden Prairie, MN, their highly skilled, experienced professionals blend their expertise with superb technology to support their customers' success. Visit: https://www.proservlogistics.com
For all other inquiries:
Arune Singh
arune@go-eka.com