DALLAS, Texas and LONG BEACH, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now that Oracle has announced "End of Life" status for its Bronto email platform, customers who need help figuring out their next steps can call on BrontoMigration.com.com, a new consulting service staffed by three of the email industry's top email service agencies: Email Connect, Inbox Army and RPEOrigin Email.
"The End of Life deprecation Oracle announced recently gives Bronto customers a year to decide whether to stay with its Customer Experience Cloud or search for a new ESP," says Chris Marriott, President and Founder, Email Connect. "That puts pressure on companies with deep integrations and sophisticated programs to find the right solution and manage the migration successfully."
"Migrating to another platform can be a nerve-wracking experience by itself, and even more so now with the 12-month deadline," Inbox Army Founder Chris Donald says. "Many Bronto customers have created networks of integrations, automations, and processes that can be difficult to move to new platforms. But they also face the dilemma of moving to a platform not quite appropriate for their needs."
"We as individual agencies have a combined 52 years of service in helping email marketers find and manage the transfer to the right platforms," says John Caldwell, Managing Director, RPEOrigin Email. "That's why we're partnering together – to use our experience with evaluation, RFP and migration processes to help Bronto customers move on as smoothly as possible."
Bronto Migration's options for serving Bronto customers
Customers looking for their next steps can take advantage of any or all of BrontoMigration.com's services:
1. Consultations to evaluate platform options
2. Expert assistance to create, deploy and manage an expedited Request for Proposal process
3. Production and creative assistance in moving all assets over to the new platform
4. Migration assistance to get the new platform up and going
"Our partnership's strength is that each company brings a unique skill set to ESP evaluation and migration," says Ryan Phelan, CMO, RPEOrigin. "We've all worked inside the Bronto platform as well as the other top platforms in the email industry. We know their capabilities and suitabilities. Bronto customers can tap into our experiences to make the process easier, faster and possibly less expensive."
To contact Bronto Migration: Visit https://brontomigration.com.
About Bronto Migration: Formed in 2021, Bronto Migration leverages the skills of its three founding email agencies to help Bronto customers manage the platform migration process following Oracle's announcement that it is ending support in 2022. It is comprised of expert consultants from three leading email service agencies:
- Email Connect: The only RFP management company, assisting enterprise organizations in evaluating, choosing, and negotiating with their new email providers.
- Inbox Army: The premier international email production and design agency, managing all aspects of email programs for companies of all sizes.
- RPEOrigin: Dual service agency offering world-renowned strategic planning and execution and assistance in migrating projects between vendors.
