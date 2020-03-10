CHELMSFORD, Mass., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS), announced today new leadership appointments and a realignment of its Life Sciences business organization to enhance capabilities and provide for optimal growth and efficiency.
Over the past decade, Brooks has undergone a transformation from a pure semiconductor automation company to a company addressing two distinct growth segments, with leadership positions in both the Semiconductor equipment and the Life Sciences industries. Over the years, the company has evolved its organization to support the rapid growth of its businesses and to provide customer focused leadership. As an important step in this transformation, in September 2019, Steve Schwartz, president and CEO of Brooks, assumed the interim role of the Life Sciences general manager with deliberate intention to reshape the segment. Today, the Company announced this transitional step has culminated in the realignment of its operating units and the naming of new segment leadership.
Since the acquisition of GENEWIZ in November 2018, Brooks Life Sciences has been composed of two operating units, Sample Management and GENEWIZ. The Company is realigning these operations into the newly formed Life Sciences Services and Life Sciences Products business units:
Life Sciences Services will combine GENEWIZ genomic services with Biostorage sample management services under the leadership of Dr. Amy Liao, President of Life Sciences Services. Combining these two service-based businesses will leverage the potential for synergies as customers adopt outsourced services to manage a broad variety of sample-based services including gene sequencing, gene synthesis, lab analysis, sample kitting and preparation, transportation, and storage. Dr. Liao, as the co-founder, former CEO and current President of GENEWIZ, has been an industry insider for more than 20 years where she has accumulated substantial knowledge of the researcher's challenges and the increasing value of the sample assets.
Life Sciences Products will be composed of the sales and delivery of all products, including the large automated ultra-cold stores, automated cryogenic storage systems, and consumables and instruments. This business unit will also include the post-warranty service support of its products. Robin Vacha has been appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager of Life Sciences Products. Mr. Vacha has been with Brooks for more than five years leading global semiconductor operations and has brought operational excellence to the manufacturing and supply chain functions. He has demonstrated deep commercial and customer insight as he has partnered with our customers in the Semiconductor business.
Steve Schwartz, president and CEO, commented on the new business alignment, "It is with great resolve and confidence that we have made these new appointments. Amy and Robin bring deep talents to their respective businesses and are experienced in running a lean operation to achieve high performance. Our customers will benefit from the focus that each brings."
The realignment of the Life Sciences business units will be effective April 1, 2020.
About Brooks Automation
Brooks is a leading provider of life science and semiconductor manufacturing automation solutions worldwide. The Company applies its automation and cryogenics expertise to provide a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions across life sciences in areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies. Brooks recently added global capability for gene sequencing and gene synthesis services through its strategic acquisition of GENEWIZ, expanding its sample-based services offerings. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision robotics, integrated automation systems and services. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.
"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Brooks' financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about the future prospects of the Company's Life Sciences segment and the benefits of the Company's realignment of its Life Sciences segment and leadership appointments. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: the volatility of the industries the Company serves, particularly the semiconductor industry; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; risks and uncertainties related to the coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China and its effects on the Company's operations in China, including supply chain, and the operations of our customers in China; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; the timing and effectiveness of cost reduction and cost control measures; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Brooks expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Brooks undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.
