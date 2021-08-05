(PRNewsfoto/Brooks Automation)

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.





Financial Results Summary







Quarter Ended















Dollars in millions, except per share data



June 30, 



March 31, 





June 30, 



Change vs.











2021



2021





2020



Prior Qtr



Prior Year







Revenue



$

315



$

287





$

220



10

%

43

%





Semiconductor Solutions



$

186



$

157





$

127



19

%

47

%





Life Sciences



$

129



$

130





$

93



0

%

38

%









































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$

0.53



$

0.32





$

0.19



64

%

184

%





Diluted EPS Total



$

0.53



$

0.32





$

0.19



65

%

184

%









































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$

0.72



$

0.61





$

0.32



17

%

127

%









































Adjusted EBITDA



$

78



$

71





$

40



10

%

94

%







Management Comments

"We are proud of the results of our third fiscal quarter with strong execution by both businesses," commented Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "Life Sciences sustained its high growth performance and Semiconductor Solutions acceleration was exceptionally strong. We expect our fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 to continue the upward trajectory. We remain on track for the planned separation into two standalone companies, which is expected to occur by the end of the calendar year."

Summary of GAAP Results

Third Quarter, Fiscal 2021

  • Revenue for the third quarter was $315 million, up 43% year over year driven by growth in both Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions.
  • Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.53 per share compared to $0.19 per share in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Life Sciences revenue of $129 million grew 38% year over year. Year-over-year organic growth was 42%. Life Sciences Products grew 60% year over year, and Life Sciences Services grew 28%. Excluding the effect of the recent exit of the RUCDR alliance, Life Science Services grew 43%.
  • Semiconductor Solutions revenue was $186 million, an increase of 47% year over year. Year-over-year organic growth was 43%.
  • Operating income was $50 million, compared to $19 million in the third quarter of 2020. Operating margin was 15.9%, up 730 basis points year over year and was driven by gross margin of 45.8%, up 370 basis points year over year. Operating expenses in the quarter include approximately $6 million in unallocated corporate expenses related to strategic M&A initiatives, including the preparation to separate the two businesses.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures follow the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows included in this release.

Summary of Non-GAAP Results for Continuing Operations

Third Quarter, Fiscal 2021

  • Diluted EPS for the third quarter was $0.72, up 127% year over year.
  • Operating income was $68 million, an increase of 127% year over year, and operating margin was 21.5%, up 790 basis points year over year. Gross margin of 46.9% was up 340 basis points year over year.
  • Life Sciences operating margin was 17.8%, up from 7.1% in the prior year. Gross margin was 50.0%, up 540 basis points year over year driven by performance improvement of 250 basis points, as well as, 280 basis points of favorable mix as a result of exiting the RUCDR alliance agreement.
  • Semiconductor Solutions operating margin was 24.1%, an increase of 560 basis points from the prior year. Gross margin was 44.7%, up 200 basis points year over year, driven by margin expansion in Automation.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $78 million, up 94% from the third quarter of 2020 and 10% sequentially.

Cash and Liquidity

  • Cash flow from operations was $45 million for the quarter, an increase of $19 million year over year.
  • On April 29, 2021, the Company acquired Precise Automation, Inc. for approximately $70 million in cash subject to working capital and other adjustments.
  • The Company ended the third fiscal quarter of 2021 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $286 million, with total debt of $50 million, and net cash of $236 million.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company additionally announced that the Board of Directors has reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on September 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021.  Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the Company's Board of Directors.

Guidance for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021

The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.  Revenue is expected to be in the range of $328 million to $348 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.71 to $0.81.  GAAP diluted earnings per share for the fourth fiscal quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.60.

Conference Call and Webcast

Brooks management will webcast its third quarter earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook.  Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Brooks' website at www.brooks.investorroom.com, and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.  In addition, you may call 800-941-1366 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-231-2926 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers.  These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures.  A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Brooks' financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to increase our profitability, our ability to improve or retain our market position, our ability to deliver financial success in the future, and the timing of our planned separation into two independent public companies. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following:  the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally, the volatility of the industries the Company serves, particularly the semiconductor industry; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; the timing and effectiveness of cost reduction and cost control measures; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Brooks expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Brooks undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) operates two, global, market-leading businesses, Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions, each with its own distinct area of focus and expertise.  The Company's Life Sciences business provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.  Brooks Life Sciences' GENEWIZ division is a leading provider of gene sequencing and gene synthesis services.  With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks' Semiconductor Solutions business provides industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers as well as collaborative robotics and automation capabilities for multi-market applications. 

On May 10, 2021, Brooks announced its plans to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies by establishing a standalone life sciences company, comprised of the Life Sciences business, and a standalone automation company, comprised of the Semiconductor Solutions business. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2021.

Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

BROOKS INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman

Director of Investor Relations

Brooks Automation

978.262.2635

sara.silverman@brooks.com

Sherry Dinsmore

Brooks Automation

978.262.4301

sherry.dinsmore@brooks.com

 

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

 (In thousands, except per share data)

































Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





June 30, 





June 30, 





2021



2020





2021



2020



Revenue



























Products

$

215,843



$

142,323





$

565,829



$

413,329



Services



99,506





78,027







285,610





237,748



Total revenue



315,349





220,350







851,439





651,077



Cost of revenue



























Products



120,387





81,989







317,472





245,930



Services



50,562





45,573







149,165





137,092



Total cost of revenue



170,949





127,562







466,637





383,022



Gross profit



144,400





92,788







384,802





268,055



Operating expenses



























Research and development



18,284





14,004







51,310





43,727



Selling, general and administrative



75,883





59,714







221,646





178,866



Restructuring charges







(29)







179





1,125



Total operating expenses



94,167





73,689







273,135





223,718



Operating income



50,233





19,099







111,667





44,337



Interest income



409





29







503





865



Interest expense



(477)





(810)







(1,485)





(2,265)



Other income (expenses), net



(1,625)





498







(147)





(1,318)



Income before income taxes



48,540





18,816







110,538





41,619



Income tax provision



9,370





5,120







20,428





5,557



Income from continuing operations



39,170





13,696







90,110





36,062



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(4)











(1,168)





(182)



Net income

$

39,166



$

13,696





$

88,942



$

35,880



Basic net income per share:



























Income from continuing operations

$

0.53



$

0.19





$

1.21



$

0.49



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(0.00)





-







(0.02)





(0.00)



Basic net income per share

$

0.53



$

0.19





$

1.20



$

0.49



Diluted net income per share:



























Income from continuing operations

$

0.53



$

0.19





$

1.21



$

0.49



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(0.00)





-







(0.02)





(0.00)



Diluted net income per share

$

0.53



$

0.19





$

1.20



$

0.49































Weighted average shares outstanding used in

computing net income per share:



























Basic



74,296





73,759







74,195





73,473



Diluted



74,495





73,860







74,420





73,766































               

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

 (In thousands, except share and per share data)

















June 30, 



September 30,



2021



2020













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$

269,862



$

295,649

Marketable securities



101





67

Accounts receivable, net



234,079





188,291

Inventories



154,720





114,834

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



58,455





50,612

Total current assets



717,217





649,453

Property, plant and equipment, net



146,522





117,665

Long-term marketable securities



3,637





3,101

Long-term deferred tax assets



4,447





4,979

Goodwill



551,326





501,536

Intangible assets, net



254,937





218,325

Other assets



85,169





64,066

Total assets

$

1,763,255



$

1,559,125

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities











Current portion of long-term debt

$



$

827

Accounts payable



98,192





61,758

Deferred revenue



35,421





31,357

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



8,132





8,201

Accrued compensation and benefits



43,803





43,267

Accrued restructuring costs



29





181

Accrued income taxes payable



22,232





10,094

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



103,251





55,433

Total current liabilities



311,060





211,118

Long-term debt



49,651





49,588

Long-term tax reserves



18,410





19,168

Long-term deferred tax liabilities



16,295





17,798

Long-term pension liabilities



6,536





6,406

Long-term operating lease liabilities



45,034





31,855

Other long-term liabilities



8,440





9,578

Total liabilities



455,426





345,511

Stockholders' Equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding







Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 87,758,598 shares issued and

74,296,729 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021, 87,293,710 shares issued and 73,831,841

shares outstanding at September 30, 2020



878





873

Additional paid-in capital



1,965,705





1,942,850

Accumulated other comprehensive income



26,619





21,919

Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares



(200,956)





(200,956)

Accumulated deficit



(484,417)





(551,072)

Total stockholders' equity



1,307,829





1,213,614

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,763,255



$

1,559,125

 

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)

















Nine Months Ended



June 30, 



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities











Net income

$

88,942



$

35,880

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



48,684





49,760

Impairment of property, plant and equipment







301

Stock-based compensation



20,277





12,348

Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs



169





177

Deferred income taxes



(10,293)





(9,319)

Other gains on disposals of assets



225





163

Adjustment to the gain on divestiture, net of tax



948





319

Taxes paid stemming from divestiture







(91,500)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:











Accounts receivable



(40,286)





(15,719)

Inventories



(32,532)





(17,695)

Prepaid expenses and current assets



4,000





12,554

Accounts payable



23,327





11,032

Deferred revenue



(1,564)





214

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



(286)





580

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings



(338)





1,928

Accrued restructuring costs



(153)





(609)

Accrued expenses and current liabilities



21,625





(4,347)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



122,745





(13,933)

Cash flows from investing activities











Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(34,606)





(29,685)

Purchases of marketable securities



(100)





(10,843)

Sales of marketable securities



25





2,492

Maturities of marketable securities



25





42,226

Adjustment to proceeds from divestiture



(1,802)





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(92,375)





(15,743)

Disbursement for a loan receivable







Issuance of a note receivable







(1,000)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment







Net cash used in investing activities



(128,833)





(12,553)

Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from term loans, net of discount







Proceeds from issuance of common stock



2,583





2,332

Payments of financing costs







Principal payments on debt



(828)





(828)

Payments of finance leases



(915)





(957)

Common stock dividends paid



(22,288)





(22,127)

Net cash used in financing activities



(21,448)





(21,580)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



7,582





3,095

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(19,954)





(44,971)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



302,526





305,171

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

282,572



$

260,200













Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets











Cash and cash equivalents

$

269,862



$

256,633

Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,570





3,567

Long-term restricted cash included in other assets



9,140





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows

$

282,572



$

260,200





































 

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

These financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers.  Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, management has excluded a charge related to liabilities for import tariffs related to imports in prior fiscal years. The cost of import tariffs which pertain to the current fiscal year imports were not removed from non-GAAP results. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.











































Quarter Ended





June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



June 30, 2020









per diluted







per diluted







per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share data    



$



share



$



share



$



share

Net income from continuing operations



$

39,170



$

0.53



$

23,932



$

0.32



$

13,696



$

0.19

Adjustments:





































Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired





140





0.00

















Amortization of intangible assets





11,085





0.15





9,920





0.13





10,390





0.14

Restructuring charges













92





0.00





(29)





(0.00)

Tariff adjustment













5,497





0.07









Merger and acquisition costs





6,269





0.08





11,843





0.16





10





0.00

Restructuring related charges





















301





0.00

Other adjustments





(83)





(0.00)

















Tax adjustments (1)





682





0.01





639





0.01





1,502





0.02

Tax effect of adjustments 





(3,790)





(0.05)





(6,283)





(0.08)





(2,561)





(0.03)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



$

53,473



$

0.72



$

45,640



$

0.61



$

23,309



$

0.32

   Stock based compensation, pre-tax





6,086





0.08





6,710





0.09





3,725





0.05

   Tax rate





15

%







15

%







15

%



Stock-based compensation, net of tax





5,173





0.07





5,704





0.08





3,166





0.04

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations



$

58,646



$

0.79



$

51,344



$

0.69



$

26,475



$

0.36







































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share









74,495









74,414









73,860

 



































Nine Months Ended







June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020











per diluted







per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share data    





$



share



$



share

Net income from continuing operations





$

90,110



$

1.21



$

36,062



$

0.49

Adjustments:



























Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired







140





0.00









Amortization of intangible assets







30,750





0.41





31,331





0.42

Restructuring related charges















301







Restructuring charges







179





0.00





1,125





0.02

Tariff adjustment







5,497





0.07









Merger and acquisition costs







21,104





0.28





484





0.01

Other adjustments







(83)





(0.00)













Tax adjustments (1)







(725)





(0.01)





(2,789)





(0.04)

Tax effect of adjustments







(12,906)





(0.17)





(8,113)





(0.11)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations





$

134,066



$

1.80



$

58,401



$

0.79

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax







20,277





0.27





12,348





0.17

Tax rate







15

%







15

%



Stock-based compensation, net of tax







17,235



$

0.23





10,496





0.14

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations





$

151,301



$

2.03



$

68,897



$

0.93





























Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share











74,420









73,766

 

(1)

Tax adjustments primarily related to stock compensation windfall benefit. The Company elected to apply the tax benefit related to the stock compensation windfall realized in the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 to the non-GAAP full year tax rate.  The Company elected to exclude a deferred tax benefit realized in the three month period ended March 31, 2020 related to the extension of the 15 percent tax rate incentive in China.

 





































Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended





June 30, 



March 31,



June 30, 



June 30, 



June 30, 

Dollars in thousands



2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

GAAP net income



$

39,166



$

23,748



$

13,696



$

88,942



$

35,880

Adjustments:































Less: Loss from discontinued operations





4





184









1,168





182

Less: Interest income





(409)





(18)





(29)





(503)





(865)

Add: Interest expense





477





452





810





1,485





2,265

Add: Income tax benefit





9,370





6,288





5,120





20,428





5,557

Add: Depreciation





6,055





5,877





6,290





17,933





18,429

Add: Amortization of completed technology





3,352





2,319





2,779





8,060





8,194

Add: Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets





7,733





7,601





7,611





22,690





23,137

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization



$

65,748



$

46,451



$

36,277



$

160,203



$

92,779

 





































Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended





June 30, 



March 31,



June 30, 



June 30, 



June 30, 

Dollars in thousands



2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization



$

65,748



$

46,451



$

36,277



$

160,203



$

92,779

Adjustments:































Add: Stock-based compensation





6,086





7,481





3,725





20,277





12,348

Add: Restructuring charges









92





(29)





179





1,125

Add: Restructuring related charges













301









301

Add: Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired





140













140





Add: Merger and acquisition costs





6,269





11,843





10





21,104





484

Add: Tariff adjustment









5,497









5,497





Less: Other adjustments





(83)













(83)





Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization



$

78,160



$

71,364



$

40,284



$

207,317



$

107,037

 











































Quarter Ended



Dollars in thousands



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



June 30, 2020

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage



$

144,400



45.8

%



$

127,274



44.4

%



$

92,788



42.1

%

Adjustments:





































Amortization of completed technology





3,352



1.1







2,319



0.8







2,779



1.3



Restructuring related charges















0.0







301



0.1



Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired





140



0.0

















0.0



Other adjustment





(83)



(0.0)







5,497



1.9









0.0



Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage



$

147,809



46.9

%



$

135,090



47.1

%



$

95,868



43.5

%







































 































Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage



$

384,802



45.2

%



$

268,055



41.2

%

Adjustments:

























Amortization of completed technology





8,060



0.9







8,194



1.3



Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired





140



0.0











Restructuring related charges













301



0.0



Other adjustment





(83)



0.0















Tariff adjustment





5,497



0.6











Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage



$

398,416



46.8

%



$

276,550



42.5

%

 











































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group





Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



June 30, 2020

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage



$

81,973



44.0

%



$

69,413



44.2

%



$

53,524



42.1

%

Adjustments:





































Amortization of completed technology





1,178



0.6







298



0.2







717



0.6



Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired





140



0.1



















Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage



$

83,291



44.7

%



$

69,711



44.4

%



$

54,241



42.7

%

 















































































Brooks Life Sciences Products



Brooks Life Sciences Services





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



June 30, 2020

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage



$

22,655



46.6

%



$

24,051



45.9

%



$

13,258



43.6

%



$

39,772



49.4

%



$

33,813



43.8

%



$

26,006



41.4

%

Adjustments:









































































Amortization of completed technology





432



0.9







280



0.5







287



0.9







1,742



2.2







1,741



2.3







1,776



2.8



Restructuring related charges













































301



0.5



Other adjustment





























(83)



(0.1)



















Tariff adjustment





































5,497



7.1











Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage



$

23,087



47.5

%



$

24,331



46.5

%



$

13,545



44.5

%



$

41,431



51.5

%



$

41,051



53.2

%



$

28,083



44.7

%











































































 











































Brooks Life Sciences Total





Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



June 30, 2020

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage



$

62,428



48.4

%



$

57,864



44.7

%



$

39,264



42.1

%

Adjustments:





































Amortization of completed technology





2,173



1.7







2,021



1.6







2,063



2.2



Restructuring related charges





















301



0.3



Other adjustment





(83)



(0)



















Tariff adjustment













5,497



4.2











Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage



$

64,518



50.0

%



$

65,382



50.5

%



$

41,628



44.6

%

 































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group





Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage



$

207,175



43.6

%



$

148,443



40.0

%

Adjustments:

























Amortization of completed technology





1,860



0.4







2,172



0.6



Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired





140



0.0











Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage



$

209,175



44.1

%



$

150,615



40.6

%

 





















































Brooks Life Sciences Products

Brooks Life Sciences Services





Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage



$

67,238



45.9

%



$

39,016



42.8

%

$

110,395



47.9

%



$

80,596



42.6

%

Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology





985



0.7







872



1.0





5,215



2.3







5,151



2.7



Restructuring related charges



























301



0.2



Other adjustment



















(83)



(0.0)











Tariff adjustment



















5,497



2.4











Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage



$

68,223



46.6

%



$

39,888



43.8

%

$

121,024



52.6

%



$

86,047



45.5

%















































































Brooks Life Sciences Total





Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage



$

177,633



47.1

%



$

119,612



42.7

%

Adjustments:

























Amortization of completed technology





6,200



1.6







6,023



2.1



Restructuring related charges













301



0.1



Other adjustment





(83)



(0.0)











Tariff adjustment





5,497



1.5











Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage



$

189,247



50.2

%



$

125,935



44.9

%







































































 















































































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group



Brooks Life Sciences Products



Brooks Life Sciences Services



Brooks Life Sciences Total





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





June 30, 



March 31,



June 30, 



June 30, 



March 31,



June 30, 



June 30, 



March 31,



June 30, 



June 30, 



March 31,



June 30, 

Dollars in thousands



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

GAAP operating profit



$

43,478



$

33,004



$

22,697



$

8,706



$

10,935



$

2,195



$

12,125



$

6,168



$

2,032



$

20,831



$

17,103



$

4,227

Adjustments:









































































Amortization of completed technology





1,178





298





717





432





280





287





1,742





1,741





1,776





2,174





2,021





2,063

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired





140













































Restructuring related charges





































301













301

Other adjustment





























(83)













(83)









Tariff adjustment

































5,497













5,497





Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit



$

44,796



$

33,302



$

23,414



$

9,138



$

11,215



$

2,482



$

13,784



$

13,406



$

4,109



$

22,922



$

24,621



$

6,591

 





























































Total Segments



Corporate



Total





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





June 30, 



March 31,



June 30, 



June 30, 



March 31,



June 30, 



June 30, 



March 31,



June 30, 

Dollars in thousands



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

GAAP operating profit (loss)



$

64,309



$

50,107



$

26,924



$

(14,076)



$

(19,602)



$

(7,825)



$

50,233



$

30,505



$

19,099

Adjustments:























































Amortization of completed technology





3,352





2,319





2,780

















3,352





2,319





2,780

Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets

















7,733





7,601





7,611





7,733





7,601





7,611

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired





140

























140









Restructuring charges





















92





(29)









92





(29)

Restructuring related charges













301

























301

Tariff adjustment









5,497

























5,497





Other adjustment





(83)































(83)









Merger and acquisition costs

















6,269





11,843





10





6,269





11,843





10

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)



$

67,718



$

57,923



$

30,005



$

(74)



$

(66)



$

(233)



$

67,644



$

57,857



$

29,772

 



























































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group



Brooks Life Sciences Products



Brooks Life Sciences Services





Brooks Life SciencesTotal







Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



June 30, 



June 30, 



June 30, 



June 30, 



June 30, 



June 30, 





June 30, 



June 30, 







2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020





2021



2020



GAAP operating profit



$

97,636



$

52,949



$

27,310



$

4,116



$

30,872



$

10,243





$

58,182



$

14,359



Adjustments:





















































Amortization of completed technology





1,860





2,172





985





872





5,215





5,150







6,200





6,022



Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired





140

































Restructuring related charges

























301











301



Other adjustment





















(83)











(83)







Tariff adjustment





















5,497











5,497







Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit



$

99,636



$

55,121



$

28,295



$

4,988



$

41,501



$

15,694





$

69,796



$

20,682



 











































Total Segments



Corporate



Total





Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands



June 30, 



June 30, 



June 30, 



June 30, 



June 30, 



June 30, 





2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020

GAAP operating profit (loss)



$

155,818



$

67,308



$

(44,151)



$

(22,971)



$

111,667



$

44,337

Adjustments:





































Amortization of completed technology





8,060





8,194













8,060





8,194

Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets













22,690





23,137





22,690





23,137

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired





140

















140





Restructuring charges













179





1,125





179





1,125

Restructuring related charges









301

















301

Tariff adjustment





5,497

















5,497





Other adjustment





(83)

















(83)





Merger and acquisition costs













21,104





484





21,104





484

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)



$

169,432



$

75,803



$

(178)



$

1,775



$

169,254



$

77,578

 

