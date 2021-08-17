RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brooks Bell, the digital transformation firm dedicated to helping global brands build remarkable customer experiences through conversion rate optimization and personalization, today announced it is carbon neutral certified through an ongoing partnership with Green Places, the first company that enables small businesses to calculate and offset their carbon footprint in less than a minute. Brooks Bell's commitment to carbon neutrality offsets 374 metric tons of carbon emissions for the 2021 business year.
"Going carbon neutral connects directly to our company mission of continuous iterative improvement," said Gregory Ng, CEO at Brooks Bell. "However, neutral is not enough. We are proud to announce with this partnership that we are not only offsetting our own carbon footprint, but have taken our commitment a step further by offsetting one metric ton of carbon per client each month. Our hope is this additional step will inspire more incremental improvement in the world."
To achieve carbon neutral certification, Brooks Bell first worked with Green Places to determine its carbon footprint. Green Places utilizes research from UC Berkeley's Cool Climate project to estimate an organization's carbon footprint, compare their results to similar users, and develop action plans to reduce their contribution to climate change.
"In calculating our carbon footprint, we conducted a comprehensive audit in three main categories: transportation, facilities and procurement," said Mike Adams, VP of Operations at Brooks Bell. "Brooks Bell is in the business of solving complex problems with experimentation, optimization and insights. We're excited to put that work into our own environmental impact through this partnership with Green Places."
Green Places invests in high quality, verified carbon negative projects on behalf of its clients that demonstrate proven "additionality." The company sources projects such as natural solutions (i.e. planting trees), renewable energy and emerging technology that meet the strict guidelines of the International Carbon Reduction & Offset Alliance.
"Small businesses generate over 50% of GDP in the U.S. so they can have a substantial impact on fighting climate change, but most solutions focus on big businesses that are heavy polluters or have large supply chains," said Green Places founder and CEO Alex Lassiter. "Smaller companies have not had a practical way to do their part to reduce the effects of global warming. Brooks Bell's vision to become carbon neutral is strengthened by their mission to provide carbon offset capabilities to their network as well."
To learn more about Brooks Bell's commitment to carbon neutrality and its partnership with Green Places, visit http://www.greenplacestowork.com/greenplaces-work/brooks-bell.
About Brooks Bell Inc.
Founded in 2003, Brooks Bell is a digital transformation firm focused exclusively on solving complex business problems through experimentation for enterprise brands. The consulting firm has spent the last 18 years building world-class optimization programs and helping companies leverage data, human-centered design and technology to deliver a better customer experience. Their engagements are focused on generating consumer insights that can be utilized throughout organizations. Brooks Bell enables teams to take full ownership of their testing, personalization, analytics and user research programs to become masters of their own experimentation success. Learn more at http://www.brooksbell.com.
About Green Places
Green Places is the first company that enables small businesses to offset their carbon footprint in less than a minute. The company's goal is to make sustainability accessible to all businesses with easy tools and science-backed solutions from climate experts, maximizing environmental impact by pooling resources to combat the climate crisis.
