RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brooks Bell, the digital transformation firm dedicated to helping global brands build remarkable customer experiences through conversion rate optimization and personalization, today released its latest research-driven report, "Secrets of the 2021 Shopper." The report provides business decision makers with data-driven insights necessary to inform experimentation and personalization efforts that lead to satisfying holiday customer experiences.
"We're facing another unprecedented holiday season — when, how and why customers are buying gifts looks different than it did even one year ago," said Suzi Tripp, VP of insights at Brooks Bell. "And while bringing online conveniences to the in-store experience is more of an uphill battle, understanding the psychology behind those preferences can identify opportunities to get a little closer."
Brooks Bell surveyed more than 900 U.S. consumers who shared their plans for when, where and what matters most when it comes to holiday shopping. Key findings from the report include:
- The majority (59%) of consumers said they won't wait for a promotional shopping holiday and associated deals to shop: Marketing and promotional efforts are a season-long opportunity, not just a series of fixed holidays -- however, the 18-29 demographic still plans on big spending for Black Friday.
- 64% of consumers will shop in-store for clothes and accessories: Gift cards ranked higher than electronics and toys when it came to items consumers plan to shop for in-store, with hands-on experiences, expert product advice and a chance to see a gift close-up motivating shoppers to buy their gifts in person versus online.
- The 18-29 age demographic is most interested in personalized recommendations: 13% of those surveyed ranked it as one of the most important factors in gift giving, more than any other age group. This is a sign of things to come as these digital natives increase their purchasing power.
The holiday season can turn even the most predictable customer into an unrecognizable shopper. And as the 2021 holiday season approaches, shoppers continue to evolve and retailers are at a crossroads. Despite the unprecedented data brands have access to, gift shopping presents a unique challenge for teams responsible for the shopper experience.
To download the full report and uncover more insights on consumer sentiment this holiday season, including opportunities for personalization, visit this link.
