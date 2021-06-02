BOLTON, Mass., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broomfield is proud to announce the recent acquisition of Thermoplastics Engineering Corporation located at 11 Spruce Street in Leominster, MA. Broomfield intends to resume operations for the custom cable extruder equipment manufacturer immediately, restoring access for new and former TEC customers who lost a valuable resource following the company's May 2019 closure.
The two companies were brought together by providence; the property first drew attention as an opportunity to expand Broomfields' production facilities. A tour of the building revealed the identity of the former tenants and the equipment they were producing: cablers and material handling equipment like payoffs, takeups, and pullers. It was immediately apparent there was an opportunity that extended beyond square footage. Broomfield's management team met with TEC's former owner, Ernest Landry, to explore a potential sale. Both parties viewed the acquisition as a chance for Landry to apply over 40 years of experience developing innovative custom wire and cable extruder equipment for leading global manufacturers in a consultative role.
"Ernest [Landry] is an outstanding engineer with an incredible depth of knowledge in wire and cable extruder machine design. We saw a lot of value in preserving that expertise and reinvigorating a brand that has been a critical resource for so many organizations," said vice president Andrew Broomfield. "By bringing TEC under the Broomfield umbrella, we can apply resources and management strategies that simply weren't an option for TEC in its previous iteration while retaining the essential product lines and services their customers have relied on for decades."
This addition furthers the Broomfield mission to provide reliable, industry-leading custom manufacturing equipment to OEMs worldwide. This also increases production facilities and capabilities for both companies, allowing them to serve a diverse range of markets and specialized industries. TEC customers will regain access to the robust and innovative engineering expertise that made them a dependable resource within the Wire & Cable and Fiber Optic markets, stabilized by the reliability, security, and dedication that Broomfield brings to their customers worldwide.
ABOUT THERMOPLASTICS ENGINEERING CORPORATION (TEC)
Thermoplastics Engineering Corporation, formed in the summer of 1986 in Leominster, Massachusetts, is a trusted supplier of Extruders, Cablers, Respoolers, Payoffs and Takeups, and many other types of Wire, Cable, Extrusion, and Fiber Optic machinery. We create custom machinery to your specifications using experience and a knowledgeable staff of industry professionals. Our staff is experienced mechanics, engineers, electricians, programmers, and machinists upholding our commitment to building reliable, high-quality machinery. To learn more about TEC please visit http://www.thermoplasticseng.com/
ABOUT BROOMFIELD
Broomfield is a third-generation, family-owned winding machine company manufacturing medium to large capacity coil winding machines. Located in Bolton, Massachusetts, Broomfield's tradition of reliability, flexibility, innovation, strength, and dedication to personalized customer attention serves a global customer base with custom machine design and fabrication for a variety of coil and wire winding applications. With over 70 years of machine building experience, Broomfield also specializes in transformer winding machines, wire flatteners, dereelers/tensioners, trickle impregnation machines, mandrels/tooling, as well as specialty machines for custom applications. Learn more at http://www.BroomfieldUSA.com.
