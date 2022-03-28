Creates comprehensive investigative services portfolio with the Firm's industry-leading forensic accounting solutions
NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brosnan Risk Consultants, the largest privately-held security services company in America, has entered a strategic partnership with PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP–one of the nation's top accounting, tax and advisory firms. Brosnan is recognized in the industry for innovative technology solutions combined with a seasoned team of legal, investigative, forensic, and intelligence expertise. The partnership adds industry-leading forensic accounting services to Brosnan's capabilities and leverages Brosnan's best-in-class risk management solutions to serve clients of PKF O'Connor Davies.
"The reputational and financial threat landscape evolves daily. Our partnership with PKF O'Connor Davies meets the growing needs of our clients in the areas of risk management and investigations. Together, our companies offer innovative 360 coverage for any threat," explains Patrick J. Brosnan, Chief Executive Officer at Brosnan Risk Consultants.
Investigative services have long been a core offering for Brosnan's commercial, municipality and family office clients. The company's senior leadership enhances its best-in-class investigative tradecraft with deep intelligence and investigative experience in the FBI, CIA, military and law enforcement agencies.
Current investigative services cover fraud, asset tracing and recovery, due diligence, internal investigations and intellectual property protection. With the partnership, Brosnan now offers financial investigations and forensic accounting services to assist clients facing actual or potential regulatory scrutiny, fraud, litigation or compliance issues.
John Ryan, SVP of Fraud Investigations and Forensic Accounting for Brosnan, understands the value PKF O'Connor Davies brings to Brosnan's clients. A former federal and state prosecutor and global head of investigations for Fortune 500 companies, Ryan served as a representative for the Department of Justice on numerous multinational task forces addressing global financial crimes.
"PKF O'Connor Davies takes a smart, solutions-driven approach to forensic accounting. They are experts at going beyond financial statements to extract and analyze data and recover assets. Our clients can now leverage advanced technology and integrated solutions to navigate the complexities, risks and regulatory requirements of today's economy," said Ryan.
As risk management becomes more complex, Brosnan continues to innovate and find new ways to mitigate risk. The partnership with PKF O'Connor Davies provides a strategic opportunity to support their collective clients.
"Risk management has become an essential business strategy and operational excellence requirement across industries," said Jonathan Moore, Partner-in-Charge of Advisory Services at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Brosnan's physical security expertise in the risk management sector is second to none, and our financial consulting capabilities such as forensic accounting and cyber services offer best-in-class solutions for construction, real estate, insurance, family office, hospitality and healthcare clients."
About Brosnan Risk Consultants Brosnan Risk Consultants is a full-service security and investigative firm serving global brands in all sectors. Brosnan works in complex, high threat and emerging markets, providing risk mitigation services that secure clients' employees, assets and reputation. Its security professionals deliver flexible, discreet and best-in-class protective services. Founded in 1996 by Patrick J. Brosnan, Brosnan Risk Consultants, is the largest privately held provider of technology-driven security services. For more information, visit http://www.BrosnanRisk.com
