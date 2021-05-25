PEARL RIVER, N.Y., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brosnan Risk Consultants has launched a new initiative that will expand efforts to investigate and find missing and exploited children.
The "Save a Child" public-private partnership is part of the Brosnan Cares campaign and harnesses the security firm's integrated national network of analysts, investigators and security officers to rescue children who go missing and fall victim to predatory trafficking and exploitation. In 2020 alone, the FBI's National Crime Information Center recorded 365,348 entries for missing children—and the actual number is likely much higher.
Brosnan field security officers have been trained to spot behavioral and physical red flags indicating that a child may be trafficked or exploited; and company security analysts and investigators have received training modeled on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's curriculum. Under the program, Brosnan is sharing intelligence data at no cost with law enforcement and government agencies tasked with protecting and locating missing and exploited children.
Brosnan is ramping up its efforts to keep Rockland County and the New York City metropolitan area safe as the nation marks National Missing Children's Day on Tuesday, May 25. The "Save a Child" program is overseen by John Ryan, former president of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
"Our employees are on the front lines every day, protecting sporting events, transportation hubs, hotels and retail locations," said Brosnan Risk Consultants' CEO Patrick Brosnan. "This uniquely positions our analysts, investigators and security officers to identify potential victims, or those recruiting victims, and involve the proper authorities to help protect these vulnerable children."
The "Save a Child" initiative operates out of Brosnan's state-of-the-art, 24/7 Global Security Operations Center in Pearl River, Rockland County. This command center as part of the "Save a Child" program continues to analyze data from Brosnan's network of intelligence sources, social media monitoring, Geo- fencing, GPS tracking, mobile command center vehicles, and an ever-expanding range of "boots on the ground."
This all-encompassing approach to keeping children safe leaves Brosnan well positioned to share real time data with law enforcement and officials who work each day to protect children.
"National Missing Children's Day is designed to encourage parents, guardians and caregivers of children to make child safety a priority and is an occasion to honor those dedicated to this cause," said Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III. "Brosnan Risk Consultants' 'Save a Child' initiative is an example of a company dedicated to working with families, law enforcement and social service agencies, to safely return missing children home. Through their generosity and expertise, Brosnan is able to leverage their nationwide reach to assist law enforcement in recovering missing children."
Brosnan's visionary endeavor has gained traction with a wide range of public officials. The security firm is partnering with the New York City Administration for Children Services and several New York counties, including Rockland. Brosnan is also assisting the National Child Protection Task Force and Polaris, the nation's designated tip line for reporting cases of exploited victims.
Adding momentum to the program is the County of Rockland, whose officials recently approved a contract with Brosnan to implement its "Save a Child" program with the Rockland County Department of Social Services.
"Given my background in law enforcement and my time spent in our local PTA, child safety issues have long been an important focus," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day, a veteran of both the NYPD and Baltimore Police Department. "My thanks to the professionals at Brosnan Risk Consultants for their hard work on the 'Save a Child' program. Together Brosnan and our Department of Social Services can better protect the children of Rockland County from predators and traffickers."
Brosnan Risk Consultants' CEO Patrick Brosnan is available for interviews and the media is invited to tour the firm's Global Security Operations Center at Blue Hill Plaza in Pearl River. Visit brosnanrisk.com/saveachild for information.
About Brosnan
Brosnan Risk Consultants is a full-service security and investigative firm serving global brands in all sectors. Brosnan works in complex, high threat and emerging markets, providing risk mitigation services that secure clients' employees, assets and reputation. Its security professionals deliver flexible, discreet and best-in-class protective services. Founded in 1996 by Patrick J. Brosnan, Brosnan Risk Consultants is the largest privately held provider of technology-driven security services.
