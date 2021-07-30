SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's with "true joy" that the TrueSign team announces a new collaboration with Brother International Corporation for exclusive scan-to-sign functionality, allowing existing Brother customers to scan hard-copy documents directly into TrueSign for seamless electronic sign and share. Guided by both companies' shared vision for customer success in today's increasingly remote work environment, this new strategic partnership will meet businesses' needs for secure, economical, and virtual business workflows.
"We're thrilled to have a partner in TrueSign who matches Brother's commitment to delivering superior customer value in the new era of flexible, remote work," said Greg Shipmon, B2B Program Development, Brother International Corporation. "Bringing together Brother and TrueSign's two best-in-class platforms will significantly up level document-management efficiency and security and has given new life to the concept of scan-to-sign."
Now available to Brother customers, the "scan-to-sign" capability reduces the commonly disjointed efforts to securely eSign and share documents. Utilizing Brother BSI equipped scanning devices, users simply scan hard-copy documents and they are directed into TrueSign's highly secure Microsoft Azure Cloud environment. There, the document can be templated, eSigned and/or shared with internal or external parties. Not only does the seamless integration between Brother and TrueSign easily expand paperless workflows, it also achieves a higher standard for data security. The entirely digital process helps lessen the risk of losing paperwork or having sensitive data fall into the wrong hands. For added protection, an audit trail is available to provide the history of each document electronically signed with TrueSign.
"Adapting to this 'new normal' of virtual operations and remote work means rethinking how we accomplish every-day business routines, especially when collaborating on documents," said Scott Bade CEO, i3-ImageSoft. "This strategic partnership with Brother International underlines our shared commitment to excellence and customer success regardless of circumstance – bringing an element of certainty to business that guarantees ability regardless of what's happening in the world, our proximity to others, or even our own geographical location."
Once a signing document has been uploaded into TrueSign, users capitalize on real-time, mobile signing options and can utilize their frequently used library of saved TrueSign Document templates. With options to sign via QR-Code, text-to-sign or email-to-sign, customers can use their smartphones to accomplish real-time signing needs during video conferences, virtual hearings or while on-the-go. This, coupled with TrueSign Templates, provides unparalleled eSigning convenience. TrueSign Templates allow frequently used eSigning documents such as applications, NDAs, human resource paperwork, purchase authorizations, new policy notifications and more to be saved and housed in a drop-down library. Users can then quickly access, modify, and electronically send the documents for electronic signature.
In step with Brother and TrueSign's goal to provide a superior user experience is a completely straight-forward pricing model. After the free-trial, TrueSign provides its customers with cost-efficient pricing for personal-, business- and enterprise user needs.
About Brother International Corporation
Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more information, visit http://www.brother.com.
About TrueSign by i3-ImageSoft
i3-ImageSoft, LLC., helps corporate and government agencies serve their clients better by digitally transforming their operations. Since 1996, i3-ImageSoft's technology and document management and workflow solutions have increased productivity, saving time and money in private sector and state and local agencies. We have deployed solutions across the US and Canada including government, insurance, healthcare, financial services, and higher education. Learn more at https://imagesoftinc.com/
For more information and to see the innovative ways TrueSign can enable your organization please visit http://www.TrueSign.com for use case videos, a free trial or to learn more about our straight-forward pricing guarantee.
