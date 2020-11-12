BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother Industries announces today its  inclusion in the 2020 "World's Best Employers" list by Forbes Magazine in partnership  with Statista. This was the fourth annual list, and the first time Brother was ranked (No. 130) among 750 multinationals and corporations headquartered in 45 countries. 

"It is an honor to be a part of the Brother Group and to be recognized as one of the  world's best employers, and a testament to the Brother motto, 'At Your Side,'" said Don  Cummins, President, Brother International Corporation USA. "Brother has emerged  from an unprecedented year stronger than ever because of our shared company values,  such as an unwavering commitment to our customers, partners, communities, and of  course, our dedicated employees."

Forbes' ranking was based on survey results from 160,000 full-time and part-time  workers from 58 countries working for businesses with operations in multiple nations  and regions. The survey was conducted from June to July by Statista, a leading market  research firm. Respondents rated their willingness to recommend their own employers  to family and friends, as well as their company's responses to the COVID-19 pandemic  and other aspects, such as their company's image, economic footprint, talent  development, gender equality and social responsibility.

In the early days of the pandemic, Brother International Corporation USA instated  advanced safety protocols and essential worker pay to supplement wages for those who  continued to work on-site. The company also enabled all non-essential employees to  work from home, giving them the flexibility and resources needed to manage the new  challenges of remote work. Employees received advanced bonus payouts, as well as additional paid time off.

Furthermore, Brother's long-standing social responsibility initiatives include the Brother  Earth environmental program, local and national community service and fundraising,  and corporate matching to eligible charities through their employee donation platform.  Employee benefits range from wellness programs to paid parental leave, summer  hours, casual Fridays, and several professional development opportunities, such as  learning certificates and career mapping. Brother also supports many women's  leadership and diversity and inclusion initiatives. 

The Brother Group has manufacturing, sales and servicing facilities in more than 40 countries and regions and operates globally.

About Brother International Corporation 
 Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting  enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work.  Brother International Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd.  With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more  than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother  in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing,  research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its  headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois and Tennessee, as well as  subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more  information, visit www.brother.com.  

