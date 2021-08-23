DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC, a provider of value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and self-insured entities, a subsidiary Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO), announced today the release of its expanded and enhanced series of predictive modeling tools, Claim Compass. The suite of tools allows the firm to gain deep insight into disability and SSDI claims, process claims more effectively, and influence positive claim outcomes.
The Claim Compass series includes three distinct predictive models that can be deployed independently or in conjunction. The primary model predicts the likelihood and timing of an SSDI award based on the strengths of the disability claim, as defined by the Social Security Administration. In addition, the model examines claimant demographics and behaviors that influence claim outcomes.
The company first instituted an SSDI predictive model over ten years ago. The Claim Compass release includes a number of key enhancements to the original model, including the ability to predict the likelihood of an SSDI award at both the initial consideration and the hearing level, the ability to factor in both ICD9 and ICD10 diagnosis codes, the identification of the predominant factor leading to the predicted outcome, and a nearly infinite range of values for the predicted award likelihood.
The new model was also built on a more extensive data set, having evaluated over 15 years of claim data to create the algorithm. Most significantly, this model was developed with highly sophisticated artificial intelligence that learns about a claim over time, and, as details evolve, the prediction constantly updates to reflect the current realities of the claim. Additionally, the tool continuously absorbs inputs from the company's overall block of claims, so as trendlines emerge and evolve, individual claim scoring reflects the broader ecosystem of current claim performance. Since deploying the new model for internal testing in 2020, it has proven 95% accurate at predicting SSDI award outcomes.
In addition to the SSDI award prediction model, the Claim Compass series includes a model that predicts a claimant's likelihood to repay an SSDI overpayment, as well as a model that predicts a claimant's inclination to settle an LTD claim. The three models are used together to power the firm's SettlementConnect offering, a first-in-its-class service for bridging the critical transitions between the SSDI award, overpayment recovery, and claim settlement by identifying the best settlement opportunities for customers, as well as the ability to pursue them at precisely the right time.
Sean Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Operations and Performance for Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, notes, "The Claim Compass series not only provides valuable insights into our claims, but it is also instrumental in guiding our internal processes, enabling us to most effectively influence the outcome of a claim. We use the models' predictive intelligence to guide initiatives such as writing briefs for certain claims at the initial consideration level, as well as when to time a conversation with a claimant about their reimbursement obligations." He continues, "It also allows us to align the correct resources with the appropriate claims, depending on the unique nature of the claim and the experience of our advocates."
The company continues to invest in the Claim Compass series by testing new statistically predictive factors for each model and identifying other possible outcomes that the models can forecast. While the Claim Compass models are highly effective and are based on extensive data compiled over years of experience, they do not guarantee the outcome of a particular claim, as each claim has its unique details and circumstances.
To learn more about the Claim Compass series, visit the company's website at https://www.bbabsence.com/ssdi-advocacy-services/#claimcompass.
About Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC
Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC, is focused on adding value across the absence continuum. We bring industry-wide expertise and extensive capabilities to deliver value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and self-insured entities. Our solutions include SSDI advocacy, medical file review, clinical services, advisory services, recovery services, claims management, talent solutions, and consultative solutions. Aevo Services, an affiliate of Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, provides Medicare eligibility and policy decision advisory services. For more information, please visit http://www.bbabsence.com
About Brown & Brown, Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 11,000 teammates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.
