DALTON, Ga., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brown Ox Ventures announced today that BullSnot! VizABull glass cleaner, ShineABull tire butter, and BlastABull odor eliminator launched at select Pilot Flying J retail locations across the country.
Brown Ox Ventures is the manufacturer of the BullSnot! herd of truck care products that has been exploding into retail at truck stops nationwide. BullSnot! products were specifically developed to address the needs of the 3.5 million truck drivers in the USA and trucker tested/approved before launch. According to Vann Brown, CEO of Brown Ox Ventures, "Interest in the herd of BullSnot! products has skyrocketed since the company released its BullSnot! Posse of old school truckers to promote product awareness. Their videos and social media posts demonstrating how great each product works has generated a huge demand for BullSnot!"
Pilot Flying J heard the voice of the truckers and decided to do a select launch with the top 3 selling BullSnot! products. Vann Brown said, "We are honored that the largest operator of travel centers in North America, with more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, decided to launch BullSnot! at select locations. Pilot Flying J's willingness to take a chance with a small business shows their commitment to supporting small business owners and American Made products. Their pledge to 'Fueling Life's Journeys' extends beyond just their customers but to their suppliers as well."
This week is National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, September 12-18, 2021, and Pilot Flying J has partnered with NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. to raise awareness about the importance of trucking with an initiative called #ThankATrucker. As part of this initiative, they are encouraging motorists to join in bringing back the "trucker salute." For those unfamiliar with the "Trucker Salute," Pilot Company produced a video of the classic arm pump gesture that many professional drivers miss seeing and responding to with a friendly blow of their horn. Further, Pilot Flying J stores will be rewarding professional drivers all month long with free drinks, bonus loyalty points and more perks. Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Co. said "Professional drivers have carried us through many tough times, especially over this past year and a half, and we all owe them our gratitude and thanks."
Vann Brown said, "With Pilot Flying J's dedication to serving truck drivers being so aligned with ours, we are proud to be in their stores." Now the next time you stop in at a Pilot Flying J for the 'Best Coffee on the Interstate', don't forget to pick up a can of your favorite BullSnot! product.
Pilot Flying J, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, employs more than 28,000 people. CEO Jimmy Haslam embraced technology and moved Pilot Flying J in new directions, leading the company's growth from 1.1 billion fuel gallons sold in 1996 to more than 7 billion sold annually today. Pilot Flying J serves more than 1.6 million guests a day and strives to connect people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. Their mission is to make your experience on the road the best it can be. They have been doing this for 60 years, and will continue to do it every day in the future.
About Brown Ox Ventures
Founded in 2005, Brown Ox Ventures is a chemical company that manufactures an extensive line of automotive aerosol products under the BullSnot! brand. The family of BullSnot products was initially developed specifically for the trucking industry. Through innovation and bold leadership, these products are now gaining recognition in other markets such as automotive, farming, and boating.
The BullSnot! herd have seen years of success on Amazon and are available at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Bomgaars, TA and Petro, Pilot Flying J, and are distributed to retailers across the nation and Canada by Lynco Products and Hi-Way Distributing.
Brown Ox is driven by commitment to bring the best, high performance products to the market without ever sacrificing value. For additional information about BullSnot! products, please visit brownox.com or follow Brown Ox Ventures on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook, #bullsnot.
