FREDERICK, Md., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regional accounting firm, Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF), announces several team member promotions across Pennsylvania and Maryland, which went into effect on July 2, 2021.
"Each of these individuals has excelled at their duties and has proven themselves more than ready to take their career to the next level," said Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal at BSSF. "We are fortunate to have such talented and dedicated people as part of our team. I am very proud of these extraordinary team members for their continued success and growth!"
The BSSF team members who recently received promotions are as follows:
Alexander M. Craver was promoted from Senior Staff Accountant to Supervisor. Alex has six years of public accounting experience and specializes in providing auditing services to for-profit organizations. He is located in BSSF's Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, office.
Collins S. Lethbridge, CPA, was promoted from Senior Staff Accountant to Supervisor. Collins has six years of public accounting experience and provides tax services to individuals and small businesses, with a specialization in accounting for farms and other agribusinesses. He is located in BSSF's Westminster, Maryland, office.
Monica M. Martin, CPA, was promoted from Senior Staff Accountant to Supervisor. She has five years of public accounting experience and specializes in providing audits for a variety of clients, with concentrations in nonprofit organizations and employee benefit plans. Monica is located in BSSF's Lancaster, Pennsylvania, office.
Mike A. Basti was promoted from Staff Accountant to Senior Staff Accountant. Mike has two years of public accounting experience and specializes in providing tax services. He is located in BSSF's Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, office.
Amanda L. Moats was promoted from Staff Accountant to Senior Staff Accountant. She has three years of public accounting experience and specializes in accounting and auditing. Amanda is located in BSSF's Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, office.
Karin Shockey was promoted from Small Business Accounting Services (SBAS) Associate to SBAS Senior Associate. She has over 20 years of experience providing outsourced accounting services to small businesses. Karin is located in BSSF's Lancaster, Pennsylvania, office.
