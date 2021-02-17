NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Browzwear, a pioneer of 3D technology for the fashion industry, today announced the launch of its 2021.1 product update. The release includes significant enhancements to Browzwear's 3D visualization and dynamic animation capabilities, honoring the brand's commitment to bring true-to-life representation of garments to apparel professionals and businesses. With the new product features being released in this edition, Browzwear is enabling a more seamless production of garments from concept to commerce and, as a result, empowering more designers to bring their creations to life in 3D, affecting both their bottom line and the planet positively.
Additional enhancements to Browzwear's solutions, created specifically to ease the workflow of both fashion designers and pattern makers, include:
Animation Workspace: The new workspace gives all VStitcher and Lotta users the ability to bring their avatars to life and create engaging animations without needing any prior skills. The workspace offers capabilities such as slow motion, importing animation sequences, animated camera presets, and export formats such as obj+MDD, fbx+mc and Alembic.
Oliver, the New Male True-to-Life Avatar: The 2021.1 update introduces Oliver, a new ultra-realistic parametric avatar whose measurements can be adjusted as and when needed. By working with parametric avatars, users can enjoy enhanced visuals with each garment simulation.
New Dart Tool: This new tool stands out from others in the industry because it is a live object that provides the flexibility to continuously develop and adjust patterns. With this new powerful tool, users can perform actions on the dart that mimic real-life pattern-making techniques, including rotating, splitting darts into multiple darts, and curving the darts.
The Walk Tool: The new feature is the digital version of a frequently used real-world pattern making technique. This feature allows users to inspect and adjust their pattern pieces in the 2D window in real-time, while walking to assure they are designed correctly to avoid any errors further down the line. This includes functions such as sliding, inserting notches, mirroring, cloning, snapping, and more.
"We're proud to remain at the forefront of solution development for the apparel industry and will continue developing our technology so apparel professionals can make incredible garments while reducing fashion's environmental footprint," says Avihay Feld, Co-founder and CEO of Browzwear. "Our commitment to being true-to-life goes hand in hand with our obligations to make our users' workflows easier and smarter as they bring their creativity to life, without limitations."
About Browzwear:
Founded in 1999, Browzwear is a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, driving seamless processes from concept to commerce. For designers, Browzwear accelerates collection development, opening limitless opportunities to create iterations of styles. For technical designers and pattern makers, Browzwear rapidly fits graded garments to any body model with accurate, true-motion material replication. For manufacturers, Browzwear's Tech Pack delivers everything needed to produce physical garments perfectly the first time, and at every step from design to production. Worldwide, more than 650 organizations such as Columbia Sportswear, PVH Group and VF Corporation leverage Browzwear's open platform to streamline processes, collaborate and pursue data-driven production strategies so they can sell more while manufacturing less, which increases both ecologic and economic sustainability. For more information, visit http://www.browzwear.com.
