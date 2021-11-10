BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bryan Jones, a seasoned infrastructure and client service professional, has been named HNTB Corporation's office leader for the Gulf Coast offices.
Most recently, Jones was deputy office leader for the region. He assisted the office leader and leveraged the role to lead and manage department managers and the office management team while representing HNTB in the community and industry. Jones has been regularly tapped to serve as a trusted adviser to department of transportation secretaries, mayors, legislators, city and parish council members, business and industry leaders, influential nonprofit executives and other key influencers. In addition to deputy office leader, Jones also served as operations manager for the offices.
Prior to joining HNTB in 2007, Jones was a public affairs coordinator, where he assisted in developing the statewide public affairs campaign for the $5 billion Louisiana TIMED Program. He served as chief spokesperson for the John James Audubon Bridge construction project and managed all government relations activities and relationships with federal, state and local officials.
"HNTB's Gulf Coast offices have had the privilege of helping valued clients successfully deliver incredibly complex, challenging projects," said Chris Price, HNTB Central Division president. "States and cities in this region are poised to deliver even more transformational infrastructure. I am confident that under Bryan's leadership, HNTB can continue to support Gulf Coast agencies and municipalities as they realize their visions of new infrastructure solutions to achieve enhanced safety and mobility."
Active in the community, Jones serves on the board of directors for the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Our Lady of the Lake Foundation and Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School. He chairs the legislative committee for the American Council of Engineering Companies of Louisiana. He previously served on the board of commissioners for the Capital Area Transit System. Jones received a political communications degree from Louisiana State University.
Jones will work from the firm's Baton Rouge office. HNTB's Gulf Coast region serves as a trusted adviser to the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development, the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the City-Parish of Baton Rouge, the City of New Orleans, Ascension Parish, Capital Area Transit System and the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority, among others.
