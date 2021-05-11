  • By Brydge Technology LLC

Brydge Air MAX+ Wireless Keyboard with Trackpad for iPad Air (4th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd and 3rd generations)

(PRNewsfoto/Brydge Technologies LLC)

(PRNewsfoto/Brydge Technologies LLC)

 By Brydge Technology LLC

PARK CITY, Utah, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brydge, a global leader in mobile and desktop accessories for the modern workplace, announced their newest keyboard, the Air MAX+ for iPad Air (4th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd & 3rd generations).

The Air MAX+ is the only independent keyboard/case combo for iPad Air (4th generation) with a true multi-touch trackpad. This antimicrobial keyboard and magnetic SnapFit™ Case features MIL-STD 810G 4-foot drop protection. Utilizing Bluetooth® technology, the Air MAX+ incorporates Brydge's Instant-On™ feature which means zero-lag when connecting to the iPad.

"Following our recent announcement of the 12.9 MAX+ for iPad Pro, we are excited to bring another ground-breaking device to market - this time for iPad Air (4th generation) owners. The Air MAX+ combines the award-winning functionality of previous Brydge keyboards with a multi-touch trackpad and all-in-one protective case, perfect for users looking for a functional and protective solution." - Nick Smith, Co-CEO & Founder of Brydge

Keyboard and trackpad functionality aside, the Air MAX+ features a detachable SnapFit™ Case designed to flawlessly match the iPad. Simply snap the iPad Air into the magnetic back cover to create the perfect productivity experience - whether on the road, in the office or at home.

The Air MAX+ is ideal for users looking for a functional and protective solution that's designed for every environment. The 11.0 Pro+ (for the 11-inch iPad Pro 1st, 2nd & 3rd generations) is geared towards entry level Pro users looking for an affordable solution (now $149.99 USD, was $199.99 USD).

The Air MAX+ is available in Black and is now available for pre-order (shipping in June) for $149.99 USD on Brydge's website.

About the Brydge Air MAX+:

  • Native Multi-Touch Trackpad - The largest multi-touch trackpad available for the iPad Air (4th generation).
  • Detachable Magnetic SnapFit™ Case - Simply snap your iPad into the magnetic back cover and easily remove for a flexible workflow.
  • Instant-On™ Connectivity - Instant connection via Bluetooth® 5.0 with zero lag, providing a seamless experience just like Smart Connector-based keyboards.
  • Antimicrobial Protection – The case and keyboard exterior contain an active antimicrobial ingredient that inhibits the growth of microorganisms.
  • Adjustable Backlit Keys - 3 levels of LED backlight to meet visibility demands.
  • Compatibility - iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd & 3rd generations)

Access our Press Kit for video and imagery.

Contact

April de Haan

Head of Marketing, Brydge

media@brydge.com

iPad is a trademark of Apple Inc.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brydge-announces-air-max-wireless-keyboard-with-multi-touch-trackpad--for-ipad-air-4th-generation-301287959.html

SOURCE Brydge Technology LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.