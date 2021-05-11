PARK CITY, Utah, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brydge, a global leader in mobile and desktop accessories for the modern workplace, announced their newest keyboard, the Air MAX+ for iPad Air (4th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd & 3rd generations).
The Air MAX+ is the only independent keyboard/case combo for iPad Air (4th generation) with a true multi-touch trackpad. This antimicrobial keyboard and magnetic SnapFit™ Case features MIL-STD 810G 4-foot drop protection. Utilizing Bluetooth® technology, the Air MAX+ incorporates Brydge's Instant-On™ feature which means zero-lag when connecting to the iPad.
"Following our recent announcement of the 12.9 MAX+ for iPad Pro, we are excited to bring another ground-breaking device to market - this time for iPad Air (4th generation) owners. The Air MAX+ combines the award-winning functionality of previous Brydge keyboards with a multi-touch trackpad and all-in-one protective case, perfect for users looking for a functional and protective solution." - Nick Smith, Co-CEO & Founder of Brydge
Keyboard and trackpad functionality aside, the Air MAX+ features a detachable SnapFit™ Case designed to flawlessly match the iPad. Simply snap the iPad Air into the magnetic back cover to create the perfect productivity experience - whether on the road, in the office or at home.
The Air MAX+ is ideal for users looking for a functional and protective solution that's designed for every environment. The 11.0 Pro+ (for the 11-inch iPad Pro 1st, 2nd & 3rd generations) is geared towards entry level Pro users looking for an affordable solution (now $149.99 USD, was $199.99 USD).
The Air MAX+ is available in Black and is now available for pre-order (shipping in June) for $149.99 USD on Brydge's website.
About the Brydge Air MAX+:
- Native Multi-Touch Trackpad - The largest multi-touch trackpad available for the iPad Air (4th generation).
- Detachable Magnetic SnapFit™ Case - Simply snap your iPad into the magnetic back cover and easily remove for a flexible workflow.
- Instant-On™ Connectivity - Instant connection via Bluetooth® 5.0 with zero lag, providing a seamless experience just like Smart Connector-based keyboards.
- Antimicrobial Protection – The case and keyboard exterior contain an active antimicrobial ingredient that inhibits the growth of microorganisms.
- Adjustable Backlit Keys - 3 levels of LED backlight to meet visibility demands.
- Compatibility - iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd & 3rd generations)
