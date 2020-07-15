PARK CITY, Utah, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brydge, the leader in high-quality, design-focused peripherals, announced their new and improved line of MacBook Vertical Docks.
"Since our acquisition of Henge Docks in September 2019, we've been hard at work reengineering and expanding our Vertical Dock line." - Nicholas Smith, Co-CEO and founder of Brydge.
"Our new range is better than ever, allowing users to manage connections with ease and create a sleek and minimal deskspace free of clutter."
Other than re-branding, specific improvements include a refined spring force for sleeve movement, precise connection, and chassis protection for the MacBook ports.
Reengineered Vertical Docks shipping now:
Also available at amazon.com/brydge.
Brand new Vertical Docks shipping in October.
Register now:
All models are also available for purchase/registration on Brydge's international websites: UK, EU and AU.
About Brydge Vertical Docks:
Brydge Vertical Docks offer a unique set of features:
- Guided docking - a moving, suspended liner that makes one-handed docking and undocking easy and consistent.
- Instant connection - an innovative design that securely manages the flow of connections in and out of the MacBook.
- Dual Display capabilities - the ability to run dual displays for a refined desktop experience.
- Heat management - intake and exhaust vents that move additional air to and from the MacBook's cooling system.
- Efficiency - an optimized electrical design that passes connections directly from the MacBook through two USB-C ports at a full 40Gbs.
Contact Information
April de Haan
Head of Marketing, Brydge
media@brydge.com
MacBook is a trademark of Apple.