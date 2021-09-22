PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brydge, a leader in productivity accessories for tablets and laptops built for professionals, students and everyday users looking to enhance their device's versatility and functionality, announced their newest products, the SP+ Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad for Surface Pro 8 and Stone Pro TB4, a Thunderbolt™ 4 Docking Station for Windows 10 & 11, macOS & ChromeOS.

"These new products are a testament of our continued dedication to delivering the highest quality tech accessories that enhance the user experience. The SP+ and Stone Pro TB4 are designed to seamlessly match the devices they are intended for, both aesthetically and in functionality." - Nicholas Smith, Co-CEO and founder of Brydge.

Building on Brydge's Designed for Surface line, the SP+ transforms the Surface Pro 8 into a genuine laptop-like device at home, in the office and in the classroom. Now available for order, the SP+ features a precision touchpad, unlimited viewing angles, adjustable backlit keys, Bluetooth® Wireless Technology, antimicrobial protection and more.

The SP+ is available in Black and Platinum and is now available for order, shipping the week of October 4th for $139.99 USD on Brydge's website and is also launching on Amazon and in Best Buy stores nation-wide.

Brydge's most powerful Universal Docking Station yet, the Stone Pro TB4 creates a refined desktop experience with dual displays and Thunderbolt™ 4 speeds - instantly connect hard drives, networks, memory cards, digital audio devices and more, all from a single connection point. Featuring 12 ports, 90 watts of power, transfer speeds up to 40 Gb/s and a sleek high-grade design, the Stone Pro TB4 is the ultimate in connectivity.

The Stone Pro TB4 is available in Black and will be in-stock and shipping for $349.99 USD in November. You can register for updates now on Brydge's website.

For video and imagery of the SP+ and Stone Pro TB4, access Brydge's Press Kit.

Contact

Morgan Miller

Marketing Manager, Brydge

media@brydge.com

Surface & Windows are a trademark of Microsoft Corp.

ChromeOS is a trademark of Google LLC.

MacOS is a trademark of Apple Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brydge-announces-sp-wireless-keyboard-with-touchpad-for-new-surface-pro-8-and-stone-pro-tb4-a-thunderbolt-4-docking-station-for-windows-10--11-macos--chromeos-301382272.html

SOURCE Brydge Technology LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.