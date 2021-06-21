IRVING, Texas, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BSI Financial Services announced a partnership with Vaultedge Software to automate its MSR boarding process. BSI Financial is one of the largest mortgage servicing companies in the nation, and it is looking to aggressively grow its servicing business through portfolio acquisitions. As a part of a strategic initiative, to onboard and service such large loan volumes, BSI is focused on process redesign and automation.
The partnership with Vaultedge is a pro-active step in that direction. With Vaultedge, BSI has been able to automate their MSR boarding process and build best in class document indexing, classifying and extraction capabilities.
"Vaultedge is helping us automate the MSR boarding process. Vaultedge Mortgage Automation is able to classify and split mortgage documents with more than 99% accuracy and it has an elegant UI to review output and take care of exceptions," said Michael Kittyle, CIO at BSI Financial Services.
"We feel proud to be a part of the growth story of BSI Financial. Given the success in automating the loan boarding process, we are exploring other processes – where automated indexing and classification can add value," said Murali Tirupati, CEO of Vaultedge.
About BSI Financial Services:
Established in 1986, BSI Financial Services is an experienced financial services company specializing in loan subservicing and special servicing, loan quality control, REO / asset management and loan loss mitigation services. BSI Financial has a high quality servicing rating from FNMA and FHLMC and is HAMP, 2MP, FHA, VA and Ginnie Mae approved. It is licensed in 50 states, BSI Financial maintains its headquarters in Irving, Texas, with major operations in California, Pennsylvania and India. To learn more, visit http://www.bsifinancial.com
About Vaultedge:
Vaultedge is an AI powered mortgage document processing software that automates the splitting, indexing, data extraction and validation of mortgage documents saving up to 80% of time & cost in Loan Processing, Post Close and Loan Boarding. Vaultedge helps companies like Ocwen, BSI Financial & other leading mortgage companies automatically process thousands of loans every day. To learn more, visit http://www.vaultedge.com
Download the complete case study here: https://bit.ly/3xtRRYN
