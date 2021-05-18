PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business Software, Inc. (BSI), a leading provider of U.S. payroll tax profile, tax calculation, tax deposit, tax filing and supporting solutions in the cloud, will once again exhibit at the American Payroll Association's (APA) Congress Xstream, taking place May 18 - 21. During this four-day event, payroll professionals will gather virtually to engage in a customized education program with a wide variety of workshops covering topics pertaining to domestic and foreign payroll, human resources, management, benefits technology, and career development.
While at the APA Congress Xstream, BSI will present its suite of cloud-based complementary solutions for payroll that automate and streamline payroll tax processes, while increasing efficiency, improving accuracy, and reducing costs.
A featured product at this year's event is ComplianceFactory™ - a powerful, multi-tenant, cloud-based suite of SaaS solutions that helps organizations pay tax liabilities and file regular and amended reports. This on-demand payroll tax filing solution can be easily integrated with payroll systems to help schedule, reconcile, pay and file payroll taxes for Federal, State, Local and Territory tax jurisdictions.
BSI will also showcase TaxProfileFactory™ - a cloud solution that sets up employee tax configurations for payroll. TaxProfileFactory creates the required tax profiles for new hires, employees with changes to their data, for newly enacted taxes, and more.
"For over four decades, we have been an innovator in the field of payroll tax compliance and are pleased to offer comprehensive payroll tax solutions helpful to companies of all sizes in managing high-volume processing," said Russell Rindik, BSI Senior Vice President of Operations. "We have been a proud member of the APA for close to 30 years and are excited to participate this year."
About BSI
BSI is a leading provider of the largest array of U.S. payroll tax configuration and onboarding, tax calculation, and tax filing solutions in the cloud. Leveraging over 41 years of experience, BSI is a single-source vendor, offering the most comprehensive and complete solutions in the industry. Thousands of organizations use BSI solutions in their payroll management processes to help minimize their compliance risks, reduce labor costs, maintain regulatory compliance, improve workforce productivity, and increase employee satisfaction. For more information about BSI, please visit http://www.bsi.com.
Media Contact
Alla Umanskiy, Business Software, Inc., 8882933413, umanskiy_alla@bsi.com
SOURCE Business Software, Inc.