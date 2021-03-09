NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bubble has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021. Bubble is an open-ended visual programming platform that lets people build and launch web applications without code.
The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.
"Bubble's mission has always been to empower anyone to build digital businesses without expensive engineering teams or venture funding," said Emmanuel Straschnov, Bubble founder and co-CEO. "This year has shown us that no-code tools like Bubble can create opportunities for people who otherwise couldn't create software themselves. We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as an innovator in the growing no-code movement."
Within the past year, Bubble has grown to over 800,000 users building startups and web apps without code. Bubble has built and supported several major no-code integrations, including with Airtable, Figma, Zapier, and Zoom. Since April 2019, the company has held over 100 app-building bootcamps for more than 1,000 students around the world and sponsored educational courses at universities like Stanford University and the University of Notre Dame. This year, Bubble has also released more than 50 free How To Build tutorials and academy courses.
Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.
The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.
"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.
ABOUT BUBBLE
Bubble is a leader in the no-code movement. Bubble offers a powerful point-and-click web editor and cloud hosting platform that allows users to build fully customizable web applications and workflows, ranging from simple prototypes to complex marketplaces, SaaS products, and more. Over 800,000 users are currently building and launching businesses on Bubble - many have gone on to participate in top accelerator programs, such as Y Combinator, and even raise $365M in venture funding. Bubble is more than just a product. We are a strong community of builders and entrepreneurs that are united by the belief that everyone should be able to create technology.
ABOUT FAST COMPANY
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at http://www.fastcompany.com.
Media Contact
Vivienne Chen, Bubble, +1 6468018448, press@bubble.io
SOURCE Bubble