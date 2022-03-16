WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buchanan & Edwards Inc., an award-winning and fast-growing technology leader delivering transformative solutions to the national security community, has named Tara Davey as the organization's Chief Operating Officer.
Davey most recently served as Chief Executive Officer for BE's wholly owned subsidiary The Reports and Requirements Company (R2C). Having played a key role in the organization's recent acquisition and merger of RenXTech, a national security company delivering full spectrum cyber, technical, analytical, and operational support, Davey will now provide strategic leadership across all BE entities as the company integrates its expanded capabilities.
"We are merging R2C under the RenXTech brand to create a unified organization that provides unequalled support to both our customers and employees. By creating a focused and dedicated corporate support team, our operators will be able to focus on delivering mission critical services to our Intel, DoD, and Civilian clients. Tara's strong commitment to our customers, extensive background in national security, and reputation for promoting an employee-first culture makes her the perfect fit for this role." said Eric Olson, CEO of BE. "Our name is becoming synonymous with supporting critical missions across the Federal Government and National Security Communities. We are focused on becoming the go-to solutions provider for customers, and the employer of choice for folks looking to make an impact."
Davey, who brings nearly 20 years of experience in supporting national security missions, will help expand the organization's footprint in delivery of full spectrum cyber, technical, analytical, and operational support to critical missions within the Federal Government and commercial sectors.
"We have two sets of customers that we're dedicated to supporting." Says Davey. "Our primary focus is to ensure the delivery of top-tier support to our external customers facing critical national security challenges. We accomplish this by providing our second set of customers, our employees, with responsive support and service, enabling them to focus on exceptional delivery."
As COO, Davey will focus on service delivery, customer satisfaction, and employee advocacy. She will oversee corporate operations to include program management, customer delivery, business development, and strategic management of classified procurement.
