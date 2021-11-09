FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buchanan Hauling & Rigging (BHRI) announced the appointment of Rob Rausch as Chief Operating Officer, an expanded leadership position for the company. Rob joined the team in February as Vice President of Operations, bringing years of logistics and leadership experience. In this new leadership role, he will focus on long-term growth, while remaining focused on operational excellence in safety and service to BHRI's customers.
Buchanan Hauling & Rigging was founded 25 years ago by Geary and Becky Buchanan and was built on a firm belief that continued hard work would pay off, and it has. They remain committed to building and growing strong leadership, and because of this, the company has experienced vibrant growth, diversifying its service lines, growing its fleet, and expanding its staff. Today, it is a full-service logistics company, handling all types of commodities, projects, and freight moves throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
"Rob shares an unwavering commitment to our values in safety, integrity, respect, collaboration and excellence," said Geary, President of BHRI. "These values and this team are the foundation for Buchanan's future success. With Buchanan's steady growth over recent years and the rapidly changing market conditions, there has never been a time of greater demand on the transportation industry. Rob's leadership will be critical to fulfilling Buchanan's commitment to safety and service for our customers."
"I am excited to have this opportunity to lead the Buchanan team during these unprecedented times of industry challenges," said Rob Rausch, newly appointed Chief Operating Officer. "The Buchanan team of professionals is prepared to step up to confront and fulfill our industry demands with a deep commitment to our values and the customers we serve."
About Buchanan Hauling & Rigging
Founded 25 years ago on the ideals of integrity and safety, Buchanan delivers reliable transportation at a fair market rate, building long-lasting business relationships, and provides high-quality jobs for a team of logistics and transportation professionals. BHRI has experienced steady growth in capacity and services which now include open deck transportation, expedited flatbed and heavy haul services, enclosed trailers, drop decks, full-service logistics and a specialized hazardous materials division. Its footprint extends across 49 states, Canada, and Mexico.
