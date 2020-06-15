Buck_Logo.jpg
NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From health care plan coverage to voluntary benefits to communication strategies, COVID-19 will have a profound impact on 2021 benefit elections. To address these challenges, Buck, an integrated HR and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, will host a webinar titled, "How will COVID-19 impact 2021 benefits and annual enrollment?" on Thursday, June 18 from 1 p.m. ET - 2 p.m. ET.  

Speakers Kelly Conlin, Tom Kelly, Amy Dunn, and Debra Andrianopoulos, from Buck's Health, Compliance, and Engagement practices will discuss how:

  • Predictive modeling can help employers anticipate future health care costs
  • Supplemental medical and other voluntary benefits can help meet employee needs
  • Recent IRS guidance expands permissible mid-year cafeteria plan election changes
  • Rethinking annual enrollment communication strategies can more effectively engage employees in the process

This webinar is the latest in a series from Buck that looks at the economic and workforce impact of COVID-19. Recent topics include Back to the workplace: Is your organization ready for this next challenge? and Mental health and wellbeing in an uncertain world. Both are available for replay.

