ST. LOUIS, Mo., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to heightening client questions regarding COVID-19's impact on financial planning, Buckingham Wealth Partners ("Buckingham") announced today the launch of AskBuckingham.com, a question and answer website that houses a responsive video podcast series featuring its industry-leading thought leadership team.
At AskBuckingham.com, individuals can submit questions and receive timely responses in video podcast format. The series is led by AskBuckingham.com's host and Buckingham's Director of Advisor Development Tim Maurer and features Buckingham's thought leadership team: Chief Research Officer Larry Swedroe; Director of Advanced Planning Jeffrey Levine; Practice Integration Officer Tom Bodin; Head of the Practice Management Group Vince Crivello; Research Advisor Dr. Meir Statman; Director of Planning Integration Aaron Grey; Managing Director, Solutions Jonathan Scheid; Managing Director, Investment Strategy Kevin Grogan; Wealth Advisor Susan Strasbaugh; and Managing Director, Investment Strategy Jared Hoffman.
"The pandemic has placed us in uncharted territory, giving rise to countless questions about our health, the education of our children, our families' safety, and our finances," said Adam Birenbaum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Buckingham Wealth Partners. "At Buckingham, we are financial planning specialists, and we developed AskBuckingham.com to create a forum in which we could share our knowledge with even more individuals, families, business owners, and financial advisors nationwide, in a tailored manner. I'm so proud of our team that heard this need, brainstormed, developed, and launched this new website and video podcast series in one week. We invite all to ask any question they may have. We are here to support you."
Since its beta launch on March 20, 2020, AskBuckingham.com has received 66 questions from the public and published 38 answers in video podcast format. Some submitted questions with corresponding video podcast responses include:
- How is this different than previous financial crises? Published March 20, 2020, and Featuring Larry Swedroe
- What do I need to know about the CARES Act unemployment provisions? Published April 3, 2020, and Featuring Jeffrey Levine
- What should I do if I'm retired, and a market decline puts my plan in jeopardy? April 6, 2020, and Featuring Aaron Grey
- What considerations should small business owners be making during this time? Published April 1, 2020, and Featuring Tom Bodin
- The stock market seems to be getting all the attention – what else in my financial plan should I be thinking about right now? Published March 25, 2020, and Featuring Susan Strasbaugh
- Are Money Market Accounts safe? Published April 6, 2020, and Featuring Jonathan Scheid
- It looks like things could get worse before they get better. How should we prepare ourselves? Published March 23, 2020 and Featuring Dr. Meir Statman
To submit a question, please visit AskBuckingham.com.
ABOUT BUCKINGHAM WEALTH PARTNERS
Buckingham Wealth Partners is among the nation's largest providers of independent financial planning and turnkey wealth management services. Through its subsidiary organizations, Buckingham Strategic Wealth, a leading independent registered advisory firm with over 40 locations nationwide and a 140-person advisory team, and Buckingham Strategic Partners, a turnkey wealth management services provider supporting thousands of independent financial advisors, Buckingham Wealth Partners supports advisors of any growth stage or ambition as well as helps individuals, families, and business alike fulfill their financial dreams. For more information, please visit www.buckinghamwealthpartners.com.
