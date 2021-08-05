STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., August 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bucky.ai to offer live online SAT tutoring for only $10/hr, $5 less than minimum wage in New York and many other states and $70 less than its parent company, Caddell Prep Inc., charges.
Caddell Prep Inc. launched the website to make expert SAT tutoring accessible to more families.
"From experience, we have found that one-on-one tutoring is the best option to prepare for the SAT, but the high cost makes it out of reach for many families," CEO Glyn Caddell said, "so we came up with a way to make expert SAT tutoring more affordable to more families."
Tutors at Bucky.ai are teachers, engineers, and even doctors from other countries who are trained to tutor the SAT. Because of the difference in values of currency, Bucky.ai is able to provide inexpensive tutoring to students in the USA while providing a high wage to its tutors.
Caddell hopes to fill the needs of students who aren't receiving the help they need.
"In New York City, the DOE spends about $28,000 per student and the politicians will tell you that's not enough. They are out of their minds. I hope to also prove that the free market is always a better option than government services," Caddell said.
Interested students can sign up at https://bucky.ai and take a diagnostic SAT for free.
Media Contact
Glyn Caddell, Caddell Prep Inc., +1 9179926600, glyn@caddellprep.com
SOURCE Caddell Prep Inc.