DETROIT, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Budco Financial is pleased to announce the integration of its 0% payment plan services into RouteOne's Menu powered by MaximTrak®. Budco Financial's addition to RouteOne's F&I platform provides dealerships the ability to seamlessly present, rate, and remit F&I products electronically with an interest-free financing option to deliver a personalized, effective customer experience. Dealerships using the RouteOne Menu powered by MaximTrak can now immediately present and sell vehicle service contracts using Budco Financial's interest-free financing option without having to enter duplicate information in multiple sites, thereby saving time and reducing errors.
"RouteOne's goal as an open integration platform is to support dealer choice and provide technology solutions that enhance the F&I process for all of our customers," stated Jeff Belanger, Chief Revenue Officer. "We are pleased to welcome Budco Financial as an option within our Menu solution. F&I Managers can present a menu with a vehicle service contract included and provide customers with an easy, flexible option by presenting Budco Financial's interest-free financing solution for their aftermarket products."
"We are excited to have the RouteOne Menu powered by MaximTrak as an F&I menu integration partner. By integrating with RouteOne, we are able to provide a streamlined, customer-focused vehicle service contract selling solution that creates efficiency for our joint dealership clients and helps them generate incremental profit. As an integrated partner, the entire RouteOne team is dedicated to providing the highest level of service, while maintaining a leading-edge retailing experience for F&I products," said Mark Pierret, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, of Budco Financial.
About Budco Financial
Budco Financial (http://www.budcofinancial.com) is a privately held Detroit-based payment plan program management company specializing in comprehensive payment plan solutions for vehicle service contract providers throughout the U.S. and Canada.
For more information, contact Mark Pierret at mpierret@budcofinancial.com or call (313) 209-3323.
About RouteOne
RouteOne was formed in 2002 by Ally Financial, Ford Motor Credit Company, TD Auto Finance, and Toyota Financial Services to improve the F&I process for automobile dealers and their customers. Connecting thousands of dealers and finance sources in North America for vehicle financing, RouteOne's platform delivers a comprehensive suite of F&I solutions across multiple channels: in-store, online, mobile, and via third-party solutions. Its product line-up includes digital retail, credit application, eContracting, menu, and compliance solutions. In addition, RouteOne enables dealer choice across a wide variety of best-in-class providers through open integrations with over 200 DSPs. More information is available at http://www.routeone.com.
For more information contact Kathy Armstrong at karmstrong@routeone.com or call 248-862-7568
Mark Pierret, Budco Financial, +1 (313) 209-3323, mpierret@budcofinancial.com
