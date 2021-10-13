LAKE BLUFF, Ill., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buehler is offering a new webinar that will focus on metallography and etching for light alloys which are prevalent in the automotive and aerospace manufacturing industries. Metallography & Etching of Light Alloys, an educational webinar presentation in English on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 12:00pm CDT. This presentation will include the metallographic challenges of aluminum and magnesium alloys.
With the advent of the electric vehicle industry, lightweight technologies are becoming more important. In aerospace, airline, or aviation parts made with light alloys include airplane wings and fuselages. For the automotive industry, the strength and the lightweight of the aluminum alloys make them ideal for lightweight body panels that are thicker and more dent resistant. Magnesium alloys tend to have a high strength-to-weight ratio, exceptional machinability, and low cost. As a result, the material also lends itself to a range of automotive, aerospace, industrial, electronic, and biomedical applications.
Etching enhances the contrast on surfaces to reveals the microstructure of material samples. Metallurgists in heat treat facilities, manufacturing, and research analyze light metals through etching to reveal microstructural details. This webinar in the 2021 Etching and Microstructure series and will provide the foundation for understanding etching processes in metallography of Light Alloys
George Vander Voort, renowned physical metallurgist and an exclusive consultant to Buehler will deliver this webinar. He served as Buehler's Director of Research and Technology for over a decade and has over 50 years of experience as a worldwide leading expert in microstructural analysis, interpretation, and measurement.
The "Light Alloys" webinar will cover the core principles of etching for aluminum and magnesium alloy microstructural analysis in a metallographic setting and including:
- Review fundamental principles of preparation of these light alloys
- Share recommended preparation routes
- Advise on common preparation problems
- Provide recommendations on etch selection
- Demonstrate microstructures typical of this material group
- Highlight common problems in processing and analysis
- Discuss key techniques to ensure success
- Live Questions and Answers session
This webinar is ideal for metallurgists, metallographers, and metallurgical technicians, engineers, quality control, and laboratory personnel in any metallography facility preparing light alloys. It will also benefit those working in adjacent fields such as mechanical testing, failure analysis, and engineering - where metallography is not necessarily an everyday need, but an understanding of what it is and how it can be used to characterize materials and properties.
Registration is complimentary and a replay will also be available. Attendees will receive a Certificate of Participation after the Webinar. To register for Buehler's monthly complimentary webinars visit the webinar registration page. If the Webinar interests you, but the date does not suit you, simply register to receive the recording shortly after the event.
For additional information on Buehler's products for material analysis or hardness testing, please visit https://www.buehler.com. Buehler celebrates 85 years in 2021 and maintains an extensive network of laboratory, sales, distributors, and service teams that are available to meet virtually or in-person with customers worldwide. To reach one of the Buehler experts click here. https://www.buehler.com/contact-buehler.php
