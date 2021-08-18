NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noogata, a global leader in no-code artificial intelligence (AI) data analytics for enterprises, has been selected by luggage and accessories firm, the Bugatti Group, to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of their e-commerce business and marketing strategies globally. This will significantly grow their e-commerce business, with a strategic objective of moving 50% of their sales online. For Noogata it represents further growth, and adds the Bugatti Group to its existing client roster that includes PepsiCo, Colgate Palmolive and mDesign.
Started 80 years ago and based in Canada, the Bugatti Group's sales have previously been dominated by a traditional in-person retail model. However, the accelerating shift to e-commerce represents an opportunity to expand the accessibility of their leading brands including the popular Celine Dion Collection, The Rolling Stones and BLACKPINK, as well as Bugatti's own-brand items.
"We have extremely ambitious plans to use e-commerce to drive sales growth globally. To achieve this, we needed a partner who can provide real insight at a granular level around e-commerce data in order to help us to identify opportunities and adapt quickly to any changes in market conditions. Noogata's platform will ensure we optimize the effectiveness of our online marketing and business strategies, facilitating more targeted sales and higher volumes," comments Andrew Hattem, CEO at the Bugatti Group.
The Bugatti Group will use Noogata's comprehensive set of advanced analytics modules ("AI blocks"), available via its ecommerce library, to target and enhance business workflows and business intelligence processes. Bugatti's data team will be able to evaluate the landscape, track and analyze emerging trends, assess product position and provide analysis on exposure and growth potential while also helping to optimize pricing and develop impactful advertising strategies.
A shift to e-commerce sales using Amazon Marketplace has already brought benefits in terms of expansion into the US market and sales growth. A sophisticated data analysis and content strategy ensures the high volume of data available can be parsed into actionable tactics, by collecting, enriching and modeling data insights, predictions and recommendations.
"We are excited to help the Bugatti Group as they expand their e-commerce offering. The sheer volume of data can be overwhelming, so our platform is designed to combat this by offering clarity and insight that facilitates quick reactions that drive marketing decisions and, ultimately, sales. Our ecommerce library contains a vast selection of analytics blocks that will empower the Bugatti Group and support their ambitious plans," said Assaf Egozi, CEO and co-founder, Noogata.
This deal represents further growth for Noogata as it continues to expand both its offering and its client base. In March, it announced it had secured $12 million in seed funding led by Team8 with participation from Skylake Capital. The investment proceeds are powering product development and the firm's expansion.
About Noogata
Noogata is the leader in no-code artificial intelligence (AI) designed from the ground-up for the enterprise data analyst. The company provides a modular, expandable platform that is ready for immediate use, thanks to pre-built, domain-focused blocks that "speak the language of business" and target unique, mission-critical use cases. Noogata delivers the benefits of best-in-class AI for maximum business impact without the complexity and costs of having to develop it or maintain the AI solutions. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, privately held Noogata is backed by Team8 and Skylake Capital. To learn more, visit https://www.noogata.com/.
About the Bugatti Group
Recognized for the past 80 years for its expertise, the Bugatti Group is a north American company located in Montreal, Canada. It creates, designs, manufacturers, imports and sells high quality luggage, briefcases, handbags, and accessories worldwide. It is present on three continents and in six countries with a wide range of well-known brands including Bugatti, Swiss Mobility, Mouflon, Celine Dion Collection, BLACKPINK and The Rolling Stones Collection.
Media Contact
Kourtney Evans, Bospar, +1 3234979506, kourtney@bospar.com
SOURCE Noogata