SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugsnag Inc., an application stability management pioneer, today announced enhanced alerting and workflow capabilities, giving users greater control to identify critical bugs, gain greater insights into debugging workflows and trigger incident response for error spikes. By offering greater flexibility for notification customization with its intuitive, user friendly interface, Bugsnag provides engineering, developer and DevOps teams in enterprise and growth organizations more control over making real-time decisions about error prioritization and resolution.
"When engineering teams are building applications, not every error concerns every developer. It's critical that they understand what bugs need to be fixed and how to quickly find and address them," said James Smith, Bugsnag co-founder and CEO. "By expanding our portfolio with new flexible customization, we are helping mid-market and enterprise engineering organizations determine which notifications are most pertinent to each individual's role. These more granular filtering capabilities in the market-leading Alerting and Workflow Engine make it easier to derive value from notifications and use them to prioritize errors."
Custom notifications are designed for businesses that have higher error volumes and larger engineering teams, such as growth businesses with scaling apps, enterprises with business critical apps, and those developing popular mobile and web client-side apps. With this new capability, engineers can receive notifications about the bugs that matter, so they can be fixed quickly. Engineering teams can set thresholds for frequently occurring errors, support automatic issue creation in tracker tools like Jira, and receive daily or weekly email summaries of project status.
Custom notifications with advanced filters also help managers make better decisions about prioritization of bugs, and enables them to assign engineers to the tasks. For DevOps teams, custom notifications give them greater visibility into ops incidents that disrupt the customer experience, so they can proactively address them. Users can receive targeted notifications in email and team chat applications, such as Slack, and ops alerts in on-call tools, including PagerDuty.
The bookmarking feature within the Alerting and Workflow Engine improves organization, enabling segmentation for in numerous categories, including:
- New errors
- Frequently occurring errors
- Errors automatically re-opened
- Error state changed
- Comments added
- Project error spike
"The appeal of application stability management (ASM) is that it is specifically focused on issues that cause apps to crash," said Steve Hendrick, research director for application development and management at EMA. "Bugsnag's new capabilities in issue prioritization and alerting add depth to how issues are managed, making Bugsnag even more effective at evaluating and remediating mission-critical problems."
The Alerting and Workflow Engine comprises basic filtering of notifications and advanced filtering of notifications. Basic filtering is now available in the Lite pricing tier and advanced filtering is now available in the Standard and Enterprise pricing plans. For more information, visit https://www.bugsnag.com/pricing
