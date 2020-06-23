SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugsnag Inc., an application stability management pioneer, today launched Stability Center, a centralized location that offers a holistic view into stability stats and trends across releases for multiple client and server-side applications. With these insights, engineering and product leaders in enterprises and mid-market businesses can make data-driven decisions about when to prioritize debugging over new development to improve app stability and customer experience.
"Today's market is evolving at hyper speed, with customers currently expecting more from their apps, particularly in pandemic-thriving segments such as eCommerce, gaming, and media and entertainment," said James Smith, Bugsnag co-founder and CEO. "Efficiency is critical since many organizations are running lean during these times; teams are working remotely and apps in certain key sectors require more frequent releases. Our new Stability Center offers multiple teams a single view into all their apps, and greater insights enable them to meet and exceed application stability goals."
Bugsnag's Stability Center expands the concept of stability beyond the typical short-term, release-by-release approach. By providing a 30-day application stability score and trend graph across releases, teams receive enhanced insights to better understand how stability is trending against goals and identify issues that need to be addressed, such as when stability drops below critical levels.
With all app stability details in one place, executives, engineering and product leaders in enterprises and medium-sized organizations can manage team progress, and decide which applications need to be prioritized or require more resources. The Stability Center also enables users to star important applications, such as those that are business critical or revenue generating.
The Stability Center features a card for each project being managed, which displays:
- 30-day stability score and indicator
- 30-day stability trend graph with target stability (aspirational; your SLO) and critical stability markers (required; your SLA)
- Current error count and change in error count over the past seven days
- Name of the latest release
The Stability Center is available to Bugsnag users today. Richer insights, including the 30-day stability score and trend graph, are available on Bugsnag's Standard and Enterprise pricing plans.
For more details on the Stability Center, visit the Bugsnag website or read our recent blog.
About Bugsnag
Bugsnag is a pioneer in application stability management. We make error monitoring actionable and help enterprises and small businesses stabilize, prioritize and fix bugs. As a full stack solution, we are recognized for our best-in-class support for mobile applications. Bugsnag empowers software development, client observability and release management teams to make data-driven decisions on when to build features versus fix bugs.
Organizations experience significant ROI due to faster innovation led by developer efficiencies and improved customer experiences. We process over 1 billion crash reports every day from applications worldwide and more than 5,000 industry leading brands including Airbnb, Slack, Pinterest, Lyft, Yelp and Pandora use Bugsnag as their daily dashboard. Based in San Francisco, Bugsnag is backed by GV (Google Ventures), Benchmark Capital and Matrix Partners. For more information, visit www.bugsnag.com.