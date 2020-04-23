SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugsnag Inc., an application stability management pioneer, today announced that the company has been recognized as a winner of the 2020 Bay Area Best Places To Work, an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Winning organizations were honored for having created exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly.
"Bugsnag is thrilled to be named a 2020 Bay Area Best Places to Work," said James Smith, CEO and cofounder at Bugsnag. "In addition to helping customers and application engineers achieve greater efficiency and cleaner code, we prioritize giving our people an exceptional work experience and excellent benefits. We've created a culture that cares deeply about quality and well being—and embraces diverse backgrounds, transparency, and open communication as the foundation of innovation."
Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across five categories according to the number of locally based employees. The awards program highlighted companies in the region whose employees gave them top marks on key values including a fun, collaborative culture; compensation, benefits, and other amenities; and management practices. The winners were unveiled today in the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.
Bugsnag's benefits include 100% of employees' insurance premiums' coverage; generous time off for sick leave, parental leave, and vacation time; retirement planning options, commuter benefits, and a weekly food and beverage allowance. All employees also receive equity as part of their total compensation package. Bugsnag additionally provides fun culture perks like monthly department and company outings ranging from bowling and mini golf to terrarium building and museum hacks. All employees can also partake in the Cultural Exchange Program with a trip to either the San Francisco or Bath office annually. The company also offers Lifestyle Spending for employees to enjoy lifestyle programs and engage in professional development.
Building Momentum
Bugsnag recently expanded its customer roster to include dozens of new global industry leaders and Fortune 500 companies—including Chick-Fil-A and Warner Brother Games—and expanded its management team in 2019. The company's full stack stability monitoring solution processed 1.6 trillion sessions in 2019, detecting 185 billion errors in code and enabling engineer organizations to prioritize 1.2 million errors that would have significant impacts on the operation of their applications.
About Bugsnag
Bugsnag is a pioneer in application stability management. We make error monitoring actionable and help enterprises and small businesses stabilize, prioritize, and fix bugs. As a full stack solution, we are recognized for our best-in-class support for mobile applications. Bugsnag empowers software development, client observability, and release management teams to make data-driven decisions on when to build features versus fix bugs. Organizations experience significant ROI due to faster innovation led by developer efficiencies and improved customer experiences. We process over 1 billion crash reports every day from applications worldwide and more than 5,000 industry leading brands including Airbnb, Slack, Pinterest, Lyft, Yelp and Pandora use Bugsnag as their daily dashboard. Based in San Francisco, Bugsnag is backed by GV (Google Ventures), Benchmark Capital, and Matrix Partners. For more information, visit www.bugsnag.com.
About 2020 Bay Area Best Places to Work
Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.