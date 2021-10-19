BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc.)

 By BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD), an innovative platform for purchasing and selling building materials online, today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results before the market open on November 18th, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 9:30 am EST on Thursday, November 18th, 2021.

BuildDirect Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, November 18th, 2021

Time: 9:30 am EST

Live Call: (888) 664-6392 (North America Toll-Free) or (416) 764-8659 with confirmation ID: 56632983.  

Replay: (888) 390-0541 (North America Toll-Free) or (416) 764-8677 (Toronto) with entry code: 632983. The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 8:59 pm EST on November 25th, 2021.

The conference call will also be available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of BuildDirect's website at  https://ir.builddirect.com/events-and-presentations.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is an innovative technology platform for purchasing and selling building materials online. The BuildDirect platform connects homeowners and home improvement professionals in North America with suppliers and sellers of quality building materials from around the world, including flooring, tile, decking and more. BuildDirect's growth, proprietary heavyweight delivery network, and digital reach have served to solidify its role as a ground-breaking player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Contact information: Investor Relations, Ashley Nuell, ir@builddirect.com; Media Relations, Reid Adrian, media@builddirect.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/builddirectcom-technologies-inc-third-quarter-2021-conference-call-301402805.html

SOURCE BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc.

