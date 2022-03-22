DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building Controls & Solutions is excited to announce the acquisition of Activelogix LLC, a leading provider of IoT and enterprise automation solutions for Building Intelligence, based in Charlotte, NC.
Activelogix is a value-added distributor with extensive experience in the design and support of Niagara and Eclypse based systems. Activelogix is a certified Niagara Developer and Distributor for Vykon, Honeywell, SkyFoundry, Distech Controls and others. Their product and service offerings allow Building Controls and Solutions, aka, "BCS", to enhance, extend, and expand its smart-building product and service offering in the Southeastern US.
"We are excited to bring together two strong Building Automation and Controls teams and partner with Activelogix. In addition to the foundation they have built around the Niagara framework, Activelogix also enhances our Building Analytics offering to assist Commercial buildings with saving energy, reducing waste and creating efficiencies," says BCS CEO, Eric Chernik.
With locations across Arizona, California, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and now North Carolina, Building Controls & Solutions helps companies create smarter work environments, maximize environmental efficiencies and leverage technology for building effectiveness, security and safety.
"Building Controls & Solutions has an unparalleled commitment to excellence in the commercial HVAC controls and automation industry, which perfectly aligns with the Activelogix dedication to providing best of breed products and service. Our team is extremely honored and excited to become a part of the BCS family. Combining our talent and resources will take us to the next level in providing an unequaled trifecta in quality, products, and services to our valued clients," says Jack Berryhill, President of Activelogix.
The headquarters for Building Controls & Solutions is located in Farmers Branch (Dallas), Texas. Activelogix is located Charlotte, North Carolina. To learn more about Building Controls & Solutions, please visit: https://www.buildingcontrolsandsolutions.com/
