NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Information Modeling Software Market size is expected to grow by USD 18.05 billion with a YOY growth of 13.64% during the forecast period. One of the key drivers supporting the building information modeling software market growth is the increasing requirements for large-scale project management. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers.
For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Request Latest Sample Report.
This market research report extensively covers Building Information Modeling Software Market by the following:
- · Product - Software and services
- The software segment's share of the building information modeling software market will expand significantly. BIM software streamlines the construction process by allowing for more efficient planning, design, construction, and management of structures and infrastructure. To offer high-quality work, contractors require an effective management solution. As a result, the implementation of BIM software allows contractors to boost the profitability and efficiency of their projects.
- Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth. In APAC, the primary markets for building information modeling software are Japan and China. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the forecast period, the growing construction of commercial and industrial buildings will aid the expansion of the building information modeling software market in APAC.
Get more insights into this market's growth with a detailed analysis of the top regions, View our Sample Report!
Building Information Modeling Software Market Dynamics
Market Driver
The growing demand for large-scale project management is one of the primary factors driving the rise of building information modeling software. The major goal of BIM solutions is to automate procedures to achieve maximum outputs by managing resources and following up regularly. Automating the latest sales leads to easier notification of salespeople, resulting in reduced workloads. As a result, automation boosts overall productivity by increasing sales. During the projected period, these advantages will propel the expansion of the building information modeling software market.
Market Trend
The rise of 5D BIM is one of the important building information modeling software industry trends that is propelling market expansion. 3D BIM-based construction projects do not provide a platform for the integration of time and cost concerns. As a result, 5D BIM was born, which takes into account more dimensions. The 5D BIM enables real-time cost estimation and comparison with the desired cost. During the projected period, the benefits of 5D BIM will push the growth of the building information modeling software market.
Market Challenge
The high implementation and operation expenses are one of the obstacles hindering the growth of the building information modeling software industry. BIM solutions are complicated, and they must be used by qualified people. As a result, the significant training costs associated with these systems limit BIM software adoption. To aid implementation, a design or configuration tool frequently conducts tests. These add-on services add up to the cost of the product.
Our reports cover all the major factor that drives a market along with the challenges. To get a detailed understanding of the market trend, Click here to BUY now!
Building Information Modeling Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.12%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 18.05 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.64
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, Japan, China, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
4M SA Advanced Software Engineering Systems, ABB Ltd., ACCA software Spa, AECOM, Asite Solutions Ltd., Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., Cadsoft Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, GRAITEC Innovation SAS, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Pinnacle Infotech Inc., Planner, Planon Shared Services BV, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, The Beck Group, and Trimble Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Building Information Modeling Software Market Segmentation
- Product
- Software
- Services
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
Download Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Building Information Modeling Software Market Vendor
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- 4M SA Advanced Software Engineering Systems
- ABB Ltd.
- ACCA software Spa
- AECOM
- Asite Solutions Ltd.
- Autodesk Inc.
- AVEVA Group Plc
- Bentley Systems Inc.
- Cadsoft Corp.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- GRAITEC Innovation SAS
- Hexagon AB
Find out the top market vendors, their competition and how they excel in the Building Information Modeling Software Market in our latest Sample Report. Download our Detailed Sample Report.
Product Insights and News
- Asite Solutions Ltd. - The company offers building information modeling such as BIM Escalator which provides designers, engineers, and contractors a set of BIM and CAD tools.
- Autodesk Inc. - The company offers building information modeling such as AEC Collection which provides designers, engineers, and contractors a set of BIM and CAD tools supported by a cloud-based common data environment that facilitates project delivery from early-stage design through to construction.
- AVEVA Group Plc - The company offers building information modeling such as AVEVA Bocad which provides class-leading productivity in structural steelwork, enabling consistently rapid, high-quality design, fabrication, and construction, for on-time, on budget delivery of a high-quality project.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports
Voice Commerce Market - The enhanced purchasing convenience is notably driving the voice commerce market growth. Download our Exclusive Reports Now!
AI Image Recognition Market - The advances in the medical imaging field is notably driving the AI image recognition market growth. Download our Exclusive Reports Now!
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 09: Parent market
Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 12: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
5.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 31: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 32: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 35: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
6.1 Customer landscape overview
Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 44: Chart on North America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.9 Japan- Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.11 China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 74: Chart on China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 75: Data Table on China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 76: Chart on China- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 77: Data Table on China- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing requirements for large-scale project management
8.1.2 Reduction in design time
8.1.3 Growth of the global construction market
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 High implementation and operating costs
8.2.2 Challenges from open-source platforms
8.2.3 Interoperability issues
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
8.4 Market trends
8.4.1 Growth of 5D BIM
8.4.2 Increased adoption of open BIM
8.4.3 Increasing investment in intelligent processing
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
9.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
10.3 Asite Solutions Ltd.
Exhibit 89: Asite Solutions Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 90: Asite Solutions Ltd. - Product / Service
Exhibit 91: Asite Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/building-information-modeling-software-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-18-05-bn-at-a-cagr-of-20-12software-segment-is-expected-to-witness-lucrative-growth--technavio-301555735.html
SOURCE Technavio