NEW YORK and TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synergis Capital announces the launch of their second crypto-focused fund, Synergis Fund II, to further build on the strategy and track record established in Fund I. Launched in January 2021, $50MM Synergis Fund I executed a hybrid investment model to address a rapidly growing and evolving digital asset class. The strategy provides investors with broad, highly-experimental seed-stage exposure through specialist crypto funds, and concentrated early-stage exposure through high-conviction direct investments. Synergis Fund II will continue its support of specialist seed managers, referred to as GP Families, and their portfolio companies. Sample portfolio brands include Magic.link, IntoTheBlock, Forte, Syndicate, Lunarcrush, and Art Blocks to name a few.
This seed-stage investment activity fuels an ecosystem of deep relationships and a pipeline of opportunities that can be leveraged to deliver incremental early-stage exposure to breakout companies. Synergis systematically tracks its seed-stage portfolio to identify and originate breakout potential early-stage direct investments.
"Synergis is practically part of our team in the way that they are always facilitating new initiatives and introductions." says Derek Schloss, partner at a leading NFT-focused crypto fund Collab+Currency. "Their 360 degree industry perspectives derived from their portfolio and GP networks are very unique and powerful in today's market dynamics."
"Jerry (Shi) was invaluable in leading our recent fundraise." Says Jesse Lyu, founder of Project Spaceship. "He not only brought top tier investors to the table, but more importantly, the right mix of investors with the complementary skills and expertise that we need. Post investment, we are excited to tap into the Synergis portfolio of leading web3 companies and find ways to collaborate."
About Synergis Capital
Synergis Capital was founded in 2018 by Jerry Shi, an experienced global technology investor who was previously an investment banker at one of China's leading firms. Jerry's prior successful investment track record (2011-2020) totals over $75M across 25 direct investments including 99Bill, Ele, WuXi AppTec, Sandtek, eSign, and Sixents. In addition to Jerry, Synergis has built out a well-rounded global team that has extensive experience in crypto, venture capital, technology, and fund management. To learn more visit: https://www.synergiscap.xyz/
Media Contact
Olivia Ludington, Synergis Capital (PR by Ludington Media LLC), 1 5517955950, olivia@ludingtonmedia.com
SOURCE Synergis Capital