Top Questions Asked in Interviews – Answered by MAXX Potential IT Experts
RICHMOND, Va., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAXX Potential, a company that finds and develops tech talent, is a trusted source for businesses looking for high-potential individuals eager to break into the IT industry. The MAXX Potential team based their model on the centuries-old apprenticeship concept. The goal was to create a strong tech talent pipeline in a holistic, sustainable manner for MAXX Potential's customers – enterprise and corporate companies that value MAXX's approach to providing rigorously-vetted talent for open positions at an ongoing pace. At a time when many IT and tech companies are struggling to recruit and retain top talent, DIY programs like MAXX Potential IT Apprenticeships are just the solution many companies are searching for.
"We recognized early on that people start an IT career at different skill levels and with many different backgrounds," says MAXX Potential Founding Partner Kim Mahan. "An aspiring tech professional may not be a post-secondary graduate, but they may have the drive and problem-solving skills that set them up for success in the industry."
Individuals who are eager to explore IT as a profession can register for a free, multi-day Career Lab with MAXX Potential where attendees have the opportunity to perform hands-on problem solving and gain insight from experienced mentors on what a future Career might look like working in IT and tech. Career Lab workshops give candidates a safe forum to explore whether an Apprenticeship with MAXX Potential is right for their situation and goals.
"We talk to many folks who are interested in our Apprenticeship approach," says Elizabeth Papile, Marketing Director at MAXX Potential. "Most of the time they realize that this industry really suits the kind of person they are, be it a problem-solver, a creative thinker, or a hungry learner. IT is such a diverse industry. Career Lab provides Apprentice candidates an eye-opening opportunity to learn how their adaptability and determination are tools to help them excel in tech – wherever their career may take them after leaving MAXX."
In addition to people who might be seeking a career change or looking to improve their skills, the Career Lab is also an attractive starting point for those with prior professional experience but who lack the knowledge and skills to join the IT industry. The holistic approach of MAXX Potential Apprenticeships is inherently diverse, as the consideration of candidates goes above and beyond what is included in their resume.
"From day 1, we've received inquiries from GEDs to PhDs, and that hasn't changed" says Mahan.
Following Career Lab, interested individuals are eligible to apply for a full-time, paid Apprenticeship. Apprentices work hands-on with MAXX Potential partner companies in need of tech talent, which further develops the technical and soft skills necessary for Apprentices to succeed. The entire experience includes mentoring from people who are invested in their success. Each Apprentice advances through their Apprenticeship at their own pace with the goal of securing high-paying, long-term employment through the connections forged during their tenure with MAXX Potential.
Give a career in IT a second look by registering for an upcoming Career Lab with MAXX Potential. To get started, visit: https://maxxpotential.com/it-apprenticeships/.
About MAXX Potential
MAXX Potential helps organizations diversify and strengthen their tech talent pipeline. Founded by industry leaders, we understand the continuous challenge IT leaders face, the need to deliver more with less, while at the same time building a strong team and planning for the future. MAXX Potential has created a one-of-its-kind type of program that benefits everyone and truly puts people first.
Our approach enables us to attract high-potential aspiring technologists and get them delivering value right away; while simultaneously building their skill sets with mentorship from our experienced team. This highly versatile and flexible design makes it possible for us to offer high-quality services at costs comparable to offshore companies. We are also able to offer our customers a dependable, reliable talent pipeline that they might otherwise be missing out on.
For more information on MAXX Potential, please visit https://maxxpotential.com/.
