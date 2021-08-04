CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, a technology recruitment platform devoted to elevating the industry and its people, is pleased to release the winners list of its 2021 Tech Innovator Awards Program. The program, in its inaugural year, honors tech professionals who are advancing in their careers today and whose ingenuity indicates they're likely to emerge as tech leaders of the future.
See the winners list below and learn more about the 50 winners here.
"Over the past year, we've learned the companies that will thrive in uncertain times are those whose tech employees work with an unyielding commitment to innovation and barrier breaking," says Sheridan Orr, CMO, Built In. "This awards program celebrates and amplifies the impact of these professionals — whether they're working to improve the quality of patient care, leverage robotics to support the environment or reshape the modern customer experience."
The esteemed panel of 2021 judges include senior tech leaders at companies like Al Jazeera, Blue Apron, IBM, Microsoft, Red Hat and Reddit, to name a few. They are CTOs and CEOs, as well as distinguished leaders with expertise in machine learning, IoT, SaaS, product management, R&D and more. Reviewing hundreds of nominations, the panel selected 50 winners from across the US.
Learn about the 2021 Tech Innovator judges here.
The 2021 Tech Innovator Awards Program Winners
The winners are listed in no particular order.
- Amit Unadkat, Senior Manager, Digital Transformation, Logic20/20
- John Busby, iOS Experience Lead, Extend
- Bharath Kakarla, Senior Director of Engineering, Oak Street Health
- Jayodita Sanghvi, Director of Data Science, Grand Rounds Health
- Anthony Utt, Engineering Lead, GR0
- Paul Thomas, Senior Director, Engineering, Appetize
- Ryan Williams, Engineering Director, Platforms, Cedar
- Michael Gerstein, Manager, Data Science, Transfix
- Nkem Egboga, Data Scientist III, SparkCognition
- Yasemin Gokcen, Director of Product, Operations, Feedonomics
- Carter Schultz, Robotics Software Manager, AMP Robotics
- Robert Hajek, Engineering Team Lead, Covered Insurance Solutions, Inc.
- Eric Carlson, Staff Data Scientist, Grand Rounds Health
- Tara Larrue, Data Scientist, cohesion
- Ethan McMahon, Lead Software Engineer, cohesion
- James Kenaley, Senior Software Architect, Pico
- Zoe Zhang, Senior Lead Data Scientist, Enova International
- Antoine Bachet, Data Scientist, Mulberry Technology
- Ashish Shubham, Principal Engineer/Director of Engineering, ThoughtSpot
- Sameer Lal, Senior Data Scientist, Ribbon Health
- Matt Gonzalez, Director of Product, Ekata
- Ryan Carlson, Staff Software Engineer, SpotHero
- Adam Finlayson, Lead Developer, CardX
- Tracey Little, SysOps Engineering Manager, ActionIQ
- Michael Williams, Senior Data Scientist, Whip Media
- Hailey Bobella, Senior Front End Engineer, DailyPay
- Mike Koehrsen, Principal Software Engineer PathAI
- Nick Schirmer, Senior Software Engineer, FloSports
- Stephanie Laing, Senior Product Manager, 3Play Media
- Shanta Rao, Associate Principal, The Options Clearing Corporation
- Eakta Pandey, Director of Quality Engineering, Varo Bank
- Karthic Hariharan, Engineering Manager, Self Financial
- Duru Turkoglu, Technical Manager, Computational Geometry, Fast Radius
- Angela Roberts, Software Engineer, Simon Data
- Alex Sanchez, Software Engineering Manager, AlertMedia
- Katie Paugh, SRE Manager, Starburst
- David Stanley, Machine Learning Engineer, Neurable
- Jesse White, Senior Director, Reliability Engineering, ADP
- Theron Humiston, Senior Engineer, Reverb
- Nirav Shah, Senior Manager, Fraud & Security Analytics, RingCentral
- Joshua Morman, Software Engineer III, Bridge Financial Technology
- Lavanya Santhanakrishnan, Senior Product manager, SMS Assist
- Sameer Deevi, Manager, Data Engineering, Kalderos, Inc.
- Stephanie Tortora, Senior Client Engineer, SIMON Markets LLC
- Shawn Ramirez, Head of Data Science, Shelf Engine
- Jessica Mong, Engineering Manager, Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey)
- Daniil Goriunov, Senior Financial Application Developer, Canoe Intelligence
- Omar Shanti, Technical Consultant & Labs365 Lead, Kin + Carta
- Jarred Capellman, Senior Director of Engineering - DeepArmor, SparkCognition
- So-Hee Woo, Head of XR, Encore
ABOUT BUILT IN
Built In's mission is to connect the world through a shared passion for tech and the human need for purpose. The technology recruitment platform helps 1,800 customers of all sizes attract best-in-class talent to their technical roles of the future. Through content and digital recruitment solutions, Built In amplifies these companies' brands, whether they want to be known as national, local or remote employers of choice, or leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals visit Built In to read our industry coverage, including trends and breaking news, and to discover stories about companies with missions they want to join. The venture-backed platform has been included in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for two consecutive years and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list. http://www.builtin.com
ABOUT BUILT IN'S TECH INNOVATOR AWARDS
Built In's 2021 Tech Innovator Awards, in its inaugural year, honors technologists who are rising in their careers today and who show the potential to be leaders of the future in the tech industry. They span a variety of roles and areas of technical expertise but they share in common a commitment to ingenuity, innovation and barrier breaking. An esteemed panel of judges selected 50 winners from among hundreds of nominations.
PRESS INQUIRIES
Tiffany Meyers, Built In
(917) 741-6750
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/built-in-announces-the-50-winners-of-its-awards-program-honoring-rising-technologists-301347319.html
SOURCE Built In