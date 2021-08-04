CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, a technology recruitment platform devoted to elevating the industry and its people, is pleased to release the winners list of its 2021 Tech Innovator Awards Program. The program, in its inaugural year, honors tech professionals who are advancing in their careers today and whose ingenuity indicates they're likely to emerge as tech leaders of the future. 

This awards program celebrates and amplifies the impact of tech professionals.

See the winners list below and learn more about the 50 winners here. 

"Over the past year, we've learned the companies that will thrive in uncertain times are those whose tech employees work with an unyielding commitment to innovation and barrier breaking," says Sheridan Orr, CMO, Built In. "This awards program celebrates and amplifies the impact of these professionals — whether they're working to improve the quality of patient care, leverage robotics to support the environment or reshape the modern customer experience."

The esteemed panel of 2021 judges include senior tech leaders at companies like Al Jazeera, Blue Apron, IBM, Microsoft, Red Hat and Reddit, to name a few. They are CTOs and CEOs, as well as distinguished leaders with expertise in machine learning, IoT, SaaS, product management, R&D and more. Reviewing hundreds of nominations, the panel selected 50 winners from across the US.

Learn about the 2021 Tech Innovator judges here. 

The 2021 Tech Innovator Awards Program Winners 

The winners are listed in no particular order.

  1. Amit Unadkat, Senior Manager, Digital Transformation, Logic20/20
  2. John Busby, iOS Experience Lead, Extend
  3. Bharath Kakarla, Senior Director of Engineering, Oak Street Health 
  4. Jayodita Sanghvi, Director of Data Science, Grand Rounds Health 
  5. Anthony Utt, Engineering Lead, GR0
  6. Paul Thomas, Senior Director, Engineering, Appetize
  7. Ryan Williams, Engineering Director, Platforms, Cedar
  8. Michael Gerstein, Manager, Data Science, Transfix
  9. Nkem Egboga, Data Scientist III, SparkCognition
  10. Yasemin Gokcen, Director of Product, Operations, Feedonomics
  11. Carter Schultz, Robotics Software Manager, AMP Robotics
  12. Robert Hajek, Engineering Team Lead, Covered Insurance Solutions, Inc. 
  13. Eric Carlson, Staff Data Scientist, Grand Rounds Health
  14. Tara Larrue, Data Scientist, cohesion
  15. Ethan McMahon, Lead Software Engineer, cohesion
  16. James Kenaley, Senior Software Architect, Pico
  17. Zoe Zhang, Senior Lead Data Scientist, Enova International 
  18. Antoine Bachet, Data Scientist, Mulberry Technology 
  19. Ashish Shubham, Principal Engineer/Director of Engineering, ThoughtSpot 
  20. Sameer Lal, Senior Data Scientist, Ribbon Health
  21. Matt Gonzalez, Director of Product, Ekata
  22. Ryan Carlson, Staff Software Engineer, SpotHero
  23. Adam Finlayson, Lead Developer, CardX
  24. Tracey Little, SysOps Engineering Manager, ActionIQ
  25. Michael Williams, Senior Data Scientist, Whip Media
  26. Hailey Bobella, Senior Front End Engineer, DailyPay
  27. Mike Koehrsen, Principal Software Engineer PathAI 
  28. Nick Schirmer, Senior Software Engineer, FloSports
  29. Stephanie Laing, Senior Product Manager, 3Play Media
  30. Shanta Rao, Associate Principal, The Options Clearing Corporation 
  31. Eakta Pandey, Director of Quality Engineering, Varo Bank
  32. Karthic Hariharan, Engineering Manager, Self Financial 
  33. Duru Turkoglu, Technical Manager, Computational Geometry, Fast Radius 
  34. Angela Roberts, Software Engineer, Simon Data
  35. Alex Sanchez, Software Engineering Manager, AlertMedia
  36. Katie Paugh, SRE Manager, Starburst 
  37. David Stanley, Machine Learning Engineer, Neurable
  38. Jesse White, Senior Director, Reliability Engineering, ADP 
  39. Theron Humiston, Senior Engineer, Reverb 
  40. Nirav Shah, Senior Manager, Fraud & Security Analytics, RingCentral 
  41. Joshua Morman, Software Engineer III, Bridge Financial Technology 
  42. Lavanya Santhanakrishnan, Senior Product manager, SMS Assist 
  43. Sameer Deevi, Manager, Data Engineering, Kalderos, Inc. 
  44. Stephanie Tortora, Senior Client Engineer, SIMON Markets LLC
  45. Shawn Ramirez, Head of Data Science, Shelf Engine
  46. Jessica Mong, Engineering Manager, Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) 
  47. Daniil Goriunov, Senior Financial Application Developer, Canoe Intelligence 
  48. Omar Shanti, Technical Consultant & Labs365 Lead, Kin + Carta
  49. Jarred Capellman, Senior Director of Engineering - DeepArmor, SparkCognition
  50. So-Hee Woo, Head of XR, Encore 

ABOUT BUILT IN 

Built In's mission is to connect the world through a shared passion for tech and the human need for purpose. The technology recruitment platform helps 1,800 customers of all sizes attract best-in-class talent to their technical roles of the future. Through content and digital recruitment solutions, Built In amplifies these companies' brands, whether they want to be known as national, local or remote employers of choice, or leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals visit Built In to read our industry coverage, including trends and breaking news, and to discover stories about companies with missions they want to join. The venture-backed platform has been included in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for two consecutive years and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list. http://www.builtin.com  

ABOUT BUILT IN'S TECH INNOVATOR AWARDS

Built In's 2021 Tech Innovator Awards, in its inaugural year, honors technologists who are rising in their careers today and who show the potential to be leaders of the future in the tech industry. They span a variety of roles and areas of technical expertise but they share in common a commitment to ingenuity, innovation and barrier breaking. An esteemed panel of judges selected 50 winners from among hundreds of nominations. 

PRESS INQUIRIES

Tiffany Meyers, Built In

tiffany@builtin.com

(917) 741-6750

