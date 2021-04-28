Built In Logo (PRNewsfoto/Built In)

CHICAGO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, a technology recruitment platform devoted to elevating the industry and its people, recently honored rising women in tech with its 2021 Moxie Awards Program and is pleased to release its full winners list, below.

Learn about the 50 winners here

By honoring women professionals on the rise, Built In extends its steadfast commitment to empowering women in tech.

EMPOWERING WOMEN ON THE RISE IN TECH

"This program is part of Built In's steadfast commitment to empowering women in tech — and in this case, we're honoring women on the rise," says Maria Christopoulos Katris, Co-Founder and CEO, Built In. "The 2021 Moxie Awards shine a bright light on women whose track records of excellence indicate they're likely to advance to incredible heights in their careers." 

The winning nominees work in the industry across a range of tech and tech-adjacent disciplines, including but not limited to engineering, customer success, marketing, product and design. What they share in common is "moxie," a quality Built In defines as a combination of courage, determination, energy and know-how. 

ESTEEMED JUDGES' PANEL OF WOMEN LEADERS 

"To the winners, congratulations!" says Katris. "I can't wait to see where these outstanding professionals take their careers. And thank you to the women who served as judges. After seeing the impressive nominations, I didn't envy their work in having to select winners. But I know our judges joined this endeavor because of their conviction that the time to uplift women in tech is now. For this I feel a sense of shared purpose and gratitude." 

The judges' panel included 15 women leaders whose areas of expertise range far and wide, including technology, DEI, product, marketing, customer success, women's professional advancement and LatinX advocacy, to name just a few. 

Learn about the 2021 Moxie judges here

"I was so honored to serve as a judge for the Moxie Awards," says Kellie Wagner, CEO, Collective — A DEI Lab. "Even as we make strides around the representation of women in tech, barriers to promotion and challenges to having a true voice remain, a reality that's even truer for women of color. While some individual companies are recognizing women's contributions adequately, the industry overall has work to do. That's why this program spoke to me. The Moxie Awards Program is filling in a substantial gap and honoring women in tech when there's too little recognition overall."

The 2021 Moxie Awards Program to honor women, in this inaugural year, received more than 400 nominations from across the US. 

THE 2021 MOXIE AWARDS PROGRAM WINNERS 

  1. Melissa Acker, Engineering Manager, Performance, at Sprout Social
  2. Lauren Allison, Sr. Director of Insights at MVPindex
  3. Samantha Berg, Head of Design at Chime
  4. Fabiola Blas, Account Director, Paid Media, at Incubeta NMPi
  5. Jennifer Esterline, Director of Mechanical Engineering at Peloton
  6. Alexandra Felsenstein, Creative Director at Yext
  7. Jovana Florus, Sr. Engineering Manager, Consumer Tech, at Farmer's Fridge
  8. Liza Fryberger, Director of Product at Cityblock Health
  9. Laura Garcia, PhD, Manager of Research & Development at AppliedVR
  10. Kendra Gaunt, Data & Artificial Intelligence Product Manager at The Trevor Project
  11. Liz Gillette, Director & Practice Area Lead, Digital Transformation, at Logic20/20
  12. Polina Giralt, Staff Software Engineer at Squarespace
  13. Chelsea Green, Staff Software Engineer at 7Factor Software
  14. Xiao Guo, Director of Engineering, Software, at Instacart
  15. Maggie Hays, Sr. Product Manager at SpotHero
  16. Amanda Henry, Manager, Consulting, at Strata Decision Technology
  17. Claudia Hoeffner, VP of Revenue Marketing at Nexthink
  18. Ann Howard, VP of Product at GoNoodle
  19. Renee Iinuma, Software Engineering Manager at Bombora
  20. Arielle Israel, Quality Engineering Manager at The Zebra
  21. Jessica Kaplan, VP of Finance at Common
  22. Mary Lawler, VP of Marketing at Telnyx
  23. Taylor McGrath, Head of Customer Solutions at Rivery
  24. Gabrielle Mellon, Sr. Director of Talent Acquisition at Axon
  25. Jennifer Meyer, Director of Product Management at Gotransverse
  26. Michelle Michael, Director of Employer Brand & Recruiting Ops at Centro
  27. Andrea Miller, Director, Client Lead at Kin + Carta
  28. Sarah Mogin, Associate Tech Director at Work & Co
  29. Mehreen Mundh, Head of Sales Strategy & Operations at Blueground
  30. Elyse Munselle, Director of Client Success at Take Command Health
  31. Amanda Murrin, Associate Creative Director at Nexthink
  32. Sierra Navarro, Director of Technical Operations at Enova
  33. Fion Nguyen, Group Product Manager at Faire
  34. Courtney Palm, RVP of Sales, Central & West, Blis
  35. Sara Radkiewicz, Head of Product at CarePort, powered by WellSky
  36. Jismy Raju, Customer Success Manager at monday.com
  37. Bridget Reed, Head of Content, GR0
  38. Ifat Ribon, Senior Software Developer at LaunchPad Lab
  39. Ofelia Rodríguez, Lead Quality Engineer at The Zebra
  40. Antonia Rubell, Data Analyst, Data & ML Engineering, at Nurx
  41. Shireen Santosham, Head of Strategic Initiatives at Plenty
  42. Portia Kibble Smith, Diversity & Inclusion Lead at Karat
  43. Michele Teixeira, Director of Customer Success at OwnBackup
  44. Pauliina Tornqvist, Producer at Activision
  45. Hau Tran, Director of Product Design at Slickdeals
  46. Paige Weldon, Technical Principal at Kin + Carta
  47. Noelle Wiggins, Product Manager at Ekata
  48. Stacy Williams, Vice President of Global Operations at Feedonomics
  49. Gillian Wilson, VP of Human Resources at Atmosphere
  50. Vanessa Yepes, Head of Customer & Partner Experience at AppSumo

ABOUT THE 2021 MOXIE AWARDS

Built In's 2021 Moxie Awards Program celebrates women in tech whose leadership qualities, expertise and passion for their disciplines indicate that they're likely to advance to the pinnacles of their careers. A judges' panel of celebrated women leaders in the tech industry selected 50 winners, using scorecards with identifying information removed. To be eligible, nominees must have met requirements: They must identify as women, whether through gender identity, gender expression or sex; serve in roles such as director, individual contributor, manager or VP but not on executive or C-Suite teams; and work in traditional tech roles (engineering) or in tech-adjacent roles, which include any discipline that supports a company's technology. 

ABOUT BUILT IN 

Built In's mission is to connect the world through a shared passion for tech and the human need for purpose. The technology recruitment platform helps 1,800 customers of all sizes attract best-in-class talent to their technical roles of the future. Through content and digital recruitment solutions, Built In amplifies these companies' brands, whether they want to be known as national, local or remote employers of choice, or leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals visit Built In to read our industry coverage, including trends and breaking news, and to discover stories about companies with missions they want to join. The venture-backed platform has been included in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for two consecutive years and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list. http://www.builtin.com  

