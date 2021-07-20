SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plainsight, the leader in proven vision AI, today announced its partnership with CP Technologies, a designer and manufacturer of standard and custom rugged computer hardware and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Through this partnership, the companies will collaborate to provide civil and commercial market customers with autonomous, edge-deployed vision AI solutions for rugged hardware and UAS, such as tablets and drones.
When businesses and governments are working on critical projects in the field, they depend on technology that is durable, accurate and fast. To deliver autonomous solutions in markets that demand field-tested accuracy, low-latency, and optimal data handling, the companies will leverage Plainsight's end-to-end vision AI platform to streamline visual data collection, model creation, and hardware integration. CP Technologies hardware will provide field-proven devices and systems for edge deployment. Together, the companies will forge customer relationships to deliver solutions for mission-critical use cases that include:
- Mineral exploration
- Aerial photogrammetry and photography
- Infrastructure monitoring and security
- Environmental safety (pollution, fires, floods etc.) monitoring
- Forestry and precision agriculture
- Law enforcement
- Mega-event crowd insights
- Property monitoring and surveillance
Wildfires are a colossal threat to humans and wildlife around the world resulting in disastrous life, property, and ecosystem loss and properly managing and surveying wildfires will be a major component of the partnership. With a birds-eye view of terrain and on-board cameras with processing capabilities, CP Technologies' UAS can run Plainsight vision AI models to automate real-time detection, inform containment procedures, and predict potential threats for prevention. These solutions can inform authorities where the threat of fires, or active fires, are located and identify where the fires are moving next and improve the accuracy and timeliness of life- and property-saving decisions.
"After decades of honing our expertise in some of the most rugged environments on the planet, we're rapidly expanding our footprint into commercial business markets," said Mike McCormack, President and CEO of CP Technologies. "Plainsight is the ideal partner for the proven flexibility and technological know-how needed to deliver the speed, accuracy, and dependability for autonomous video analytics in both commercial settings as well as some of the most challenging environmental situations at a moment's notice." McCormack added, "Plainsight's vision AI platform gives our computing hardware customers the ability to collect, process, and analyze vast swaths of imagery and video data to make real-time decisions that protect property and save lives, when every second counts."
"Our partnership with CP Technologies provides fully integrated vision AI solutions for businesses and governments in need of vital, real-time visual data insights to protect the health and safety of communities, workers, and environments," said Carlos Anchia, CEO of Plainsight. "Together with CP Technologies, we're offering end-to-end solutions to meet the demanding needs of previously costly, time-consuming, and even life-threatening challenges with powerful vision AI edge-based solutions deployed via rugged hardware and UAS."
Plainsight's vision AI platform streamlines edge-based model creation and training for optimal visual data handling and deployment to CP Technologies products. This enables intelligent hardware and systems to make autonomous decisions in real time, eliminating the need for all data to continuously be sent to and from the cloud, improving privacy, bandwidth, and latency constraints. Plainsight and CP Technologies will jointly work with customers to accelerate the realization of use case-specific solutions so that businesses and enterprises can attain ROI sooner.
CP Technologies is part of the CP North America team which includes CP Aeronautics. CP Technologies designs, fabricates and integrates custom and rugged high-performance computing platforms, monitors for military, industrial, and commercial applications. Using COTS components, CP Technologies provides solutions for customers who need reliable systems that will operate in a variety of harsh conditions and who require revision control and hardware consistency for multi-year programs. CP Technologies is an ITAR Registered and ISO 9001:2015 Certified business that has been operating in Southern California for over twenty years. CP Aeronautics provides integrated turnkey solutions for UAS based solutions, systems and subsystems including, payloads and communications for defense and civil applications.
Plainsight streamlines vision AI for enterprises with new ways to analyze, share and benefit from valuable visual information. Solving problems where others have failed, Plainsight helps the world's most innovative customers realize the potential of their data through smart, easy to use, effective solutions. Our intuitive, low-code platform gives every team across organizations the ability to build, manage, and operationalize solutions. With actionable insights and unblinking accuracy, Plainsight powers enterprise-ready applications to automate processes, mitigate risk, enhance product portfolios, and increase revenue opportunities. For more information, visit plainsight.ai.
Joan Silver, Plainsight, +1 610.235.7536, jsilver@plainsight.ai
Mark Kempf, CP Technologies, +1 928.239.9500, markk@cp-techusa.com
