MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forbes Agency Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Successful Public Relations, Media Strategy, Creative, and Advertising Agencies
Jonathan Schwartz, CEO and Co-Founder of Bullseye Strategy, a Florida based digital marketing and advertising agency serving clients nationwide, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.
Mr. Schwartz was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Mr. Schwartz into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world." As an accepted member of the Council, Mr. Schwartz will share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
With more than 20 years of experience in the field of digital marketing and media, Mr. Schwartz looks forward to sharing his digital marketing expertise in the areas of digital media planning and buying, SEO, and social media as well as how to develop a winning culture. Schwartz has helped a wide range of companies from Fortune 500 to start-up in a wide array of industries from e-commerce to SaaS.
"I'm both honored and excited to be joining the prestigious Forbes Agency Council. I truly look forward to using this platform to share our successes and help others in the industry. Of course, I also look forward to the opportunities to interact with other leaders in the space to continue my never-ending quest for professional and personal growth."
Bullseye Strategy is a leading digital marketing agency that helps companies navigate the media landscape to profitably acquire new customers and grow their relationships with existing customers. Working within a wide array of industries and providing both direct-to-consumer and business-to-business marketing services, success stories include work with The Corcoran Group, Motif Photos, Shelby American, and Joe Bonamassa. Because each client has unique needs, cookie-cutter marketing solutions are not part of the marketing plan. Finding alignment with partners and knowing that data will tell the whole story is how Bullseye Strategy hits the mark. Learn more at http://www.bullseyestrategy.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/bullseye-strategy
