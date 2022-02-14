MANHATTAN, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bundlefi, a customer acquisition solution for community banks and credit unions, has become one of the newest Associate Business Members of the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), the only national association that advocates for all of America's credit unions owned by 120 million consumers.
"We understand consumers' needs as well as the issues important to credit unions, and we shape solutions that help credit unions grow," says Bundlefi CEO Greg Pellitteri. "We are excited for the opportunity to join forces with CUNA to continue to advocate for credit unions and the important role they play in our communities and economy."
Bundlefi helps credit unions find customers who are right for them through customer acquisition solutions that utilize the latest technology to ensure data quality and integrity. Leveraging online tools, Bundlefi uses advanced targeting methodologies and technology to interact and engage in real-time with consumers who are actively in the buying cycle, seeking financial products and banking services from credit unions.
"Bundlefi is now an official business advocate of CUNA, which gives us more of an opportunity to advocate for the credit union movement together," says Karin Sand, Vice President of Sales, CUNA, "This symbiotic relationship will lead to a stronger credit union movement through our combined advocacy efforts, deeper relationships, and newfound knowledge of the details of the credit union system."
Apart from providing an opportunity to champion the credit union movement together, CUNA's associate business membership provides valuable information and access to those in the credit union industry, including opportunities to nurture relationships with industry leaders, access to continuous learning on industry knowledge and trends, and recognition as an advocacy partner.
"We take our role as an advocacy partner seriously. We believe banking should be more than just selling products; it should create long-lasting relationships between consumers and credit unions. We are dedicated to educating consumers and businesses on the advantage of credit unions," says Bundlefi CEO Greg Pellitteri.
"We look forward to the additional resources and exposure CUNA membership will provide, helping credit unions accelerate their growth in the communities they serve."
ABOUT BUNDLEFI
Bundlefi has created a fair marketplace for consumers to research credit unions by making the process of finding a local credit union easy. Consumers answer a few questions and are matched with several local banks and credit unions based on their needs. Bundlefi is dedicated to educating consumers and businesses on the advantage of credit unions and local banking. Learn more at https://bundlefiinc.com
Media Contact
Neil Scheer, Bundlefi, +1 201-315-3253, neil@bundlefiinc.com
SOURCE Bundlefi