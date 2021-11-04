MANHATTAN, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bundlefi, a digital marketing solution for community banks and credit unions, today announced the release of their Bundlefi SIMPLE® service to reduce the complexity of new customer acquisition. The program builds on innovations already created by Bundlefi in the areas of lead generation, lead nurturing, and account opens. SIMPLE makes it easy for community based financial institutions to grow their customer base.
This unique program provides real time data about consumers searching for community banks, credit unions, and financial products, eliminating the need for traditional digital marketing where banks spend for impressions and clicks. Member banks use the SIMPLE solution, which connects pre-qualified users who match their institution's products and services, to simplify their marketing. Banks are given access to additional marketing opportunities that significantly reduce lead cycles and improve conversion rates.
"Bundlefi continues to evolve our solutions for community financial institutions in the area of new client acquisition," says Bundlefi CEO, Greg Pellitteri. "Our goal is to make new business growth and retention simple. And with this release of our SIMPLE program, we've eliminated much of the marketing required to attain new customers as well as the effort of setting up or processing new accounts."
Bundlefi uses advanced targeting methodologies and technology to interact with consumers who are actively engaged in the buying cycle, seeking financial products and services from community financial institutions. When consumers search within the Bundlefi platform, they enter the consumer facing side of the SIMPLE program where they indicate preferences and are presented with institutions available to service their needs. This process helps streamline how consumers meet financial goals.
SIMPLE from Bundlefi provides an easy solution for generating new account opens while at the same time, providing enhanced campaign management features for remarketing. It also allows for campaigns that target both individual and business customers for member banks and credit unions. Contact Bundlefi today at https://bundlefiinc.com/qr/cu to learn more or schedule a demo.
About Bundlefi, Inc.
Bundlefi is creating a fair marketplace for consumers to research and compare community banks and credit unions. When it comes to funding your business, or improving personal banking options, we're here to help. Bundlefi makes the process of finding a local credit union or community bank easy. Consumers answer a few questions and are matched with several local banks and credit unions based on their needs. Bundlefi is dedicated to educating consumers and businesses on the advantage of local banking. Learn more at https://bundlefiinc.com
