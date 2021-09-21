MANHATTAN, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bundlefi, a digital marketing solution for banks and credit unions, today announced the latest release of their platform ELS 2.0. The new version of ELS comes with a variety of enhancements making lead generation, lead nurturing, and account opens much easier for community based financial institutions.
The Bundlefi ELS provides real time data about consumers searching for community banks, credit unions, and financial products. Member banks accessing the platform can see pre-qualified users who match their institution's products and are given access to additional marketing opportunities that significantly reduce lead cycles and improve conversion rates.
"Bundlefi was built by bankers for bankers and believe community financial institutions provide the best options for banking products and services," says Bundlefi CEO, Greg Pellitteri. "Our goal is to help grow new business and retain existing clients. With the launch of ELS 2.0, we are able to deliver qualified customers directly into the account opening process – helping match consumers with the right institutions while reducing or eliminating much of the account set up process."
Bundlefi uses advanced targeting methodologies to engage in real time with consumers who are actively engaged in the buying cycle, seeking banking services from community financial institutions. When consumers engage with the Bundlefi platform, they enter a journey where they can express their account preferences so they can be presented with the institutions and financial products available for their needs. ELS 2.0 helps create a more efficient process for helping consumers meet their financial goals.
The improved and upgraded ELS system provides enhanced campaign management features for remarketing as well as expanded campaigns that target both individual and business customers for member banks and credit unions. These features have been the most requested among member institutions and provide a new degree of targeting that is more effective than traditional lead generation methods.
About Bundlefi, Inc.
Bundlefi is creating a fair marketplace for consumers to research and compare community banks and credit unions. When it comes to funding your business, or improving personal banking options, we're here to help. Bundlefi makes the process of finding a local credit union or community bank easy. Consumers answer a few questions and are matched with several local banks and credit unions based on their needs. Bundlefi is dedicated to educating consumers and businesses on the advantage of local banking. Learn more at https://bundlefiinc.com
