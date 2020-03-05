NEW YORK, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas a world-leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, today announced it will change the name of Primary Integration to Bureau Veritas Primary Integration, Inc. (BVPI). Acquired by Bureau Veritas in 2017, Bureau Veritas Primary Integration, Inc. conducts data center commissioning, operational consulting, quality control, and quality assurance services. The new name marks a new chapter for the company's growth in data center commissioning services.
Bureau Veritas Primary Integration is part of Bureau Veritas' suite of services within the company's building and infrastructure portfolio. BVPI provides consulting services that span the entire data center lifecycle, from pre-commissioning through facility operations. BVPI will enhance delivery capability through access to a global TIC service network. Shawn Till, founding partner of Primary Integration in 2005, will continue to lead the newly rebranded organization at Bureau Veritas as its divisional CEO.
"Over the last two years, we've had the pleasure of being a part of the Bureau Veritas family and expanding our data center commissioning services to even more clients worldwide," said Shawn Till, CEO of Bureau Veritas Primary Integration, Inc. "An exciting milestone is achieved, as we continue to unify as one company, and combine our world-class data center services and commitment to customer excellence with Bureau Veritas' 192 year legacy and global footprint."
"Expanding our TIC services to include the data-center commissioning market has been very important for the diversification and growth of Bureau Veritas across the North American region, said Natalia Shuman, EVP and CEO, Bureau Veritas North America. "I am excited about this new chapter for Bureau Veritas Primary Integration, and look forward to continuing to work together as one unified company to shape a world of trust with our clients worldwide."
Since the company's acquisition by Bureau Veritas in 2017, BVPI has leveraged the legacy and global footprint of Bureau Veritas to expand its data center commissioning services to clients in 140+ countries worldwide. For more information about Bureau Veritas Primary Integration, Inc., go to www.bvpi.com.
About Bureau Veritas Primary Integration, Inc.
Founded in 2005, BVPI is the leading provider of data center commissioning, operational consulting, quality control, and quality assurance services around the globe. BVPI provides a full suite of consultative services, spanning the entire data center lifecycle, from pre-commissioning through facility operations. As a part of Bureau Veritas, BVPI has been able to expand its services to over 140 countries worldwide. Bureau Veritas has a global footprint of technical capabilities which supports our mission of providing clients with technical services anywhere in the world. For more information, go to www.bvpi.com.
About Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions, in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI. For more information, visit https://group.bureauveritas.com.
