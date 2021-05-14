BALTIMORE, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, May 14, 2021, BurnAlong announces the latest initiative to support families this summer: BurnAlong Summer Camp, a virtual health and wellness community experience for kids and adults. For the second year, BurnAlong Summer Camp runs from June to August and will be available to all BurnAlong users and clients, featuring new classes and activities from BurnAlong's network of more than 1,000+ certified wellness professionals.
Parents have been facing a number of challenges the past year during the pandemic as they have been managing the responsibility of home and work life simultaneously. According to a study by Pew Research, more than half of working parents with kids under the age of 12 feel that handling child care has been difficult. Employers have been working to bring their employees additional benefits to support their families, especially during the summer months when schools are closed.
For the employers, insurers, municipalities, and organizations who work with BurnAlong, their members have access to programming and support designed for all ages, interests, and wellness levels. BurnAlong Summer Camp kicks off with a platform-wide challenge and a virtual community to encourage healthy and fun activity for users and their families. Members can choose from the more than 10,000+ virtual classes to participate in the challenge, and be guided by other members and staff in a virtual wellness community hosted on BurnAlong. There will be weekly live classes from Summer Camp instructors streaming throughout the summer, across wellness categories such as yoga, mindfulness, nutrition, and 45+ more for kids and adults.
"The pandemic has shown us the importance of family, and how that plays a role in the happiness and wellbeing of employees. We built BurnAlong to help support people and their families no matter where they are or what wellness challenges they may face, and with BurnAlong Summer Camp we're providing health and wellness activities for the children of our users and helping our community stay active, connected, and engaged through the summer," says Daniel Freedman, co-CEO of BurnAlong. "We received great feedback from our clients after last year's annual summer camp and can't wait to bring this to the BurnAlong community again this year."
For more information on BurnAlong Summer Camp, and to learn how you can bring BurnAlong Summer Camp to your organization, visit https://on.burnalong.com/burnalong-summer-camp-for-families-kids-and-adults
About BurnAlong:
BurnAlong (http://www.BurnAlong.com) is an online health, wellness, and fitness platform that works with leading employers, insurers, municipalities, non-profits, and health systems who provide BurnAlong for their employees, members, and patients. BurnAlong helps people achieve their health and wellness goals by giving them unparalleled access to more than 1,000+ instructors, teaching live and on-demand wellness classes across more than 45 categories - from traditional fitness to nutrition, financial wellness, adaptive workouts, chronic conditions, and more - for the entire family. People can take classes alone or live with others where they can see and hear each other for added social motivation.
Media Contact
Matthew Locker, BurnAlong, +1 5162536420, press@burnalong.com
SOURCE BurnAlong