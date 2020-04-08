KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations and community members face significant challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, Burns & McDonnell is providing additional resources and services to communities, clients and employee-owners throughout the U.S.
To bolster the support of those on the front lines providing critical resources to those who need it most, the Burns & McDonnell Foundation is donating $1.5 million to the United Way COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.
"United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community by providing the resources and information unique to individuals' needs," says Ray Kowalik, chairman and CEO of Burns & McDonnell. "Our employee-owners' desire to give back and empower others is the heartbeat of our firm and our Foundation. During this pandemic, we are committed to protecting and supporting the most vulnerable in our communities."
United Way has a presence in 95% of U.S. communities and is mobilizing to providing food, shelter and other vital resources throughout its network. During the past decade, Burns & McDonnell employee-owners have given more than $10 million to the organization through annual United Way campaigns.
In addition to providing relief funding nationwide, the Burns & McDonnell Foundation also is matching donations from individual employee-owners, further supporting employee-owners' ability to make an impact within the organizations and causes they are most passionate about.
