CHICAGO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work has recognized Burns & McDonnell as one of the Best Workplaces in Chicago for the second consecutive year. The engineering, construction and architecture firm took the No. 21 spot on the 2020 list.
Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on more than 27,000 responses from Chicago-area employees and reward companies who best include all employees, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.
"It is an honor to be recognized among the best workplaces in Chicagoland," says Scott Newland, senior vice president and general manager of Chicago offices for Burns & McDonnell. "Our 100% employee-owned firm has created and fostered a strong culture of inclusion, entrepreneurship, teamwork and accountability. It propels us forward and allows our employee-owners to grow personally and professionally, while delivering the critical, innovative resources and services our clients and communities need most."
Burns & McDonnell has a team of more than 400 diverse professionals based in Chicago, all focused on providing a wide range of engineering, construction and design-build services. The team serves clients in the aviation, electrical delivery, gas delivery, power generation, manufacturing, federal, mission-critical, facility, commercial, healthcare, transportation, water and environmental sectors.
Throughout the pandemic, the firm has provided additional resources and services to clients and communities. To support the organizations and nonprofits providing vital care during the coronavirus pandemic, the Burns & McDonnell Foundation donated $1.5 million to United Way.
"Best workplaces like Burns & McDonnell have built powerful foundations of trust and human connection to help carry their organizations through stressful and uncertain times," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but to do well for their businesses and for Chicago."
Best Workplaces in Chicago is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Burns & McDonnell has also been recognized among Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services. Additionally, the firm is recognized as a best place to work by Daily Herald Business Ledger and more than 30 additional publications across the U.S.
About Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies bringing together an unmatched team of 7,600 engineers, construction professionals, architects, planners, technologists and scientists to design and build our critical infrastructure. With an integrated construction and design mindset, we offer full-service capabilities with more than 55 offices, globally. Founded in 1898, Burns & McDonnell is a 100% employee-owned company and proud to be on Fortune's 2020 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn how we are on call through it all.
About the Best Workplaces in Chicago
Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from over 27,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the Chicago Metropolitan Statistical Area. This ranking was finalized prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and does not reflect companies' roles or responses to their people or communities in addressing the impact of the coronavirus. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists, visit Greatplacetowork.com.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. It helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, its culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. It uses its own unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.
